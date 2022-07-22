Global Transportation Management System Market Is Expected To Accumulate A Market Value Of US$ 6.9 Billion In 2022

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The study on the Global Transportation Management System Market Insights published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Transportation Management System Market Insights in the upcoming years.

The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Transportation Management System Market Insights in the assessment period.

Key Segments Covered

By Component : Transportation Management Solutions Planning and Execution Solutions Order Management Solutions Audit, Payment and Claims Solutions Reporting and Analytics Solutions Routing and Tracking Solutions Transportation Management Services Consulting Services Integration and Implementation Services Support and Maintenance Services

By Transportation Mode : Roadways-based Transportation Management Systems Railways-based Transportation Management Systems Airways-based Transportation Management Systems Maritime-based Transportation Management Systems

By Deployment : On-premise Deployment of Transportation Management Systems Cloud Deployment of Transportation Management Systems

By Vertical : Manufacturing Retail Healthcare and Pharmaceuticals Transportation and Logistics Energy and Utilities Government Other Verticals



Competitive Landscape

According to the market research analysis, order wins have been the prominent development in the transportation management system (TMS) market in recent years.

In July 2021, GEFCO, an integrated logistics expert and provider of automotive logistics, selected the cloud-based transportation management system of Blue Yonder. It is oriented to bring about digital transformation to tackle complex logistics challenges.

In June 2021, Hy-Vee Inc., a retail store chain, deployed Manahattan Associate’s transportation management system.

Essential Takeaways from the Transportation Management System Market Insights Report

Comparison of prominent players operating in the Transportation Management System Market Insights.

Recent developments and key strategies adopted by Transportation Management System Market players.

Study of the micro and macro-economic growth indicators.

Impact of the various factors on the value chain of the Transportation Management System Market.

Growth opportunities for emerging market players in various regional markets.

Current trends influencing the scenario of the Transportation Management System Market.

Important queries related to the Transportation Management System Market Insights addressed in the report:

Who are the most prominent players in the Transportation Management System Market Insights? What are the factors that are likely to hinder the growth of the Transportation Management System Market Insights during the forecast period? Why is the concentration of tier-1 companies high in specific region? How are the soaring prices of raw materials impacting the demand for Sun Screen Market? Why are Transportation Management System Market players eyeing opportunities in particular region?

