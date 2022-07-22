Global Furniture On Rent Market Is Anticipated To Accelerate At A Healthy CAGR Of Around 6.8% Through 2031

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Tech Start-ups and Millennials Partying on Rental Furniture Model Entrepreneurs and investors have revolutionized the furniture on rent business, which has secured more than US$ 100 Mn in investments from different investor archetypes in 2021. As living areas and bedrooms turned into office spaces, and millennial consumers ‘sit and shop’ around the globe – the rental furniture industry came to the fore. The US$ 5 Bn rental furniture market has long been under the carpet, and thanks to tech based start-ups, the industry is gaining mainstream and attracting investments from the likes of Credit Suisse, Zinnia Global Fund, CE Ventures, Lightbox, and Great North Labs, being key propellers. Some of the key companies receiving funding include Fulenco, Feather, Inhabitr, and RentoMojo.

Market Segments Covered in Furniture on Rent Industry Research

By Rental Model Individual Furniture Living Room Furniture Bedroom Furniture Dining Room Furniture Other Furniture Categories Furniture Subscription

By Rental Cycle Short Cycle Furniture on Rent Day-based Furniture on Rent Monthly Furniture on Rent Quarterly Furniture on Rent Bi-Annually Furniture on Rent Annually Furniture on Rent Long Cycle Furniture on Rent 18 Months Furniture on Rent 2 Years Furniture on Rent 2.5 Year Furniture on Rent 3 Years Furniture on Rent More than 3 Years Furniture on Rent Custom Cycle Furniture on Rent

By User Type Furniture on Rent for Residential Users Furniture on Rent for Commercial Users Corporate Users Hotels and Restaurants Educational Institutions Other Commercial Users Furniture on Rent for Occasion-based Users

By Business Model Buy and Rent Rental Intermediates Manufacture and Rent



A comprehensive estimate of the Furniture on Rent market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the Sales of Furniture on Rent during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with the global average price is also considered in the study.

The Demand analysis of Furniture on Rent Market offers a comprehensive analysis of diverse features, demand, product developments, revenue generation, and sales of Furniture on Rent Market across the globe.

Some of the Furniture on Rent Market insights and estimations that make this study unique in approach and effective in guiding stakeholders in understanding the growth dynamics. The study provides:

Details regarding latest innovations and development in Furniture on Rent and how it is gaining customer traction during the forecast period.

Analysis about the customer demand of the products and how it is likely to evolve in coming years.

Latest regulations enforced by government bodies and local agencies and their impact on Demand of Furniture on Rent Market .

Insights about adoption of new technologies and its influence on the Furniture on Rent market Size.

Overview of the impact of COVID-19 on Furniture on Rent Market and economic disruptions caused by the pandemic.

Evaluates post-pandemic impact on the Sales of Furniture on Rent Market during the forecast period.

After reading the Market insights of Furniture on Rent Report, readers can:

Understand the drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends affecting the Sales of market.

Analyze key regions holding significant share of total Furniture on Rent market revenue.

Study the growth outlook of Furniture on Rent market scenario, including production, consumption, history and forecast.

Learn consumption pattern and impact of each end use & supply side analysis of Furniture on Rent market.

Investigate the recent R&D projects performed by each market player & competitive analysis of Furniture on Rent Market Players.

