Global Sales Of Sun Screen Is Growing At A CAGR Of 5.7% During 2022 To 2032

Sun Screen Market Analysis by Product Type (Sun Protection Products, After Sun Products, Self-Tanning Care Products), by Form (Cream, Gel, Lotion, Wipes), by Distribution Channel & Regional Forecast 2022-2032

The global sun screen market is estimated at USD 14.4 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 25.2 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2022 to 2032.

Prominent Key players of the Sun screen market survey report:

  • Johnson & Johnson Services Inc.
  • L’Oréal S.A.
  • Avon Products Inc.
  • Kao Corporation
  • Shiseido Co. Ltd
  • Unilever PLC
  • Mary Kay Inc.
  • The Procter & Gamble Company
  • Christian Dior SE
  • Beiersdorf AG
  • Other Market Players

Global Sun Screen Market by Category

  • By Product Type :
    • Sun Protection Products
    • After Sun Products
    • Self-Tanning Care Products
    • Others
  • By Form :
    • Cream
    • Gel
    • Lotion
    • Wipes
    • Sprays
    • Others
  • By Distribution Channel :
    • Online Sales
      • Company Owned Websites
      • E-Commerce Websites
    • Offline Sales
      • Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
      • Specialty Stores
      • Departmental Store
      • Convenience Stores
      • Pharmacy & Drug Stores
      • Other Sales Channel
  • By Region :
    • North America
    • Latin America
    • Europe
    • East Asia
    • South Asia
    • Oceania
    • MEA

