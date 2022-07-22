Demand for Kids Toothbrushes in the Global Market is Expected to Top a Value of US$ 2.7 Billion by 2032 End

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Oral Care Products market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Oral Care Products

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Oral Care Products. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Oral Care Products Market across various industries and regions.

According to a new industry report by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, demand for kids’ toothbrushes will surpass a valuation of US$ 2.7 Bn in 2021, and will rise at a CAGR of around 7.7% through the end of 2031.

Majority of today’s consumers seek products that assist them in living a more ethical, sustainable, and socially responsible lifestyle. The modern consumer loves sustainable oral care brands and adds them to their digital and physical shopping carts daily, assuming function and price are approximately equal. Thus, most kids’ toothbrush manufacturers are looking at the sustainability approach in terms of production and marketing of their products.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Oral Care Products, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Oral Care Products Market.

The study offers comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product development, revenue generation, and sales in the oral hygiene market across the globe.

A comprehensive estimate on the market has been provided through an optimistic as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account sales during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Oral Hygiene Market Segmentation by Category

Product

Toothpaste

Toothbrush

Mouthwash/Dental Rinse

Dental Floss

Dental Accessories

Distribution Channel

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Departmental Stores

Online Sales

Other Retail Formats

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The Latin America market is estimated to be valued at US$ 56.6 Mn 2021, and register a value of US$ 128.4 Mn by 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 8.5%.

Europe will dominate the global market and is estimated to top a value of US$ 2 Bn in 2031, witnessing a CAGR of 6%.

Strong production footprint of key market participants in China has made it hold the largest share of 56% in the East Asia market, which is expected to expand at a CAGR of 10.7% over the forecast period to reach a value of US$ 395 Mn by 2031.

The market for kids’ toothbrushes is segmented based on target age group, where the school-aged children (ages 6 – 13 years) segment holds a high share of 81.8%, and is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.9% through 2031.

“With rise in demand for oral hygiene products, manufacturers are shifting their focus towards making sustainable products that have no harmful effects on the environment. Key players have adopted different marketing strategies that include acquisitions, product innovation, and new product launches to expand their presence and create a large customer base,” says a lead analyst at Fact.MR.

Who is Winning?

Consumers value quality and service above all. As a result, businesses are investing in the research & development of distinctive and inventive high-quality products. In addition to this, they are focusing on adopting cutting-edge technology that will enable them to maintain high-quality standards.

Some of the leading companies offering kids’ toothbrushes are Unilever Plc, Colgate, Johnson Baby, Pepsodent, Oral-B, Spinbrush, Aquafresh, Amway, Optifresh, Clinica, Pigeon, Procter and Gamble, and GlaxoSmithKline.

