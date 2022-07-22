Global Sales Of Low Code Development Are Expected To Reach US$ 14 Bn In 2022

Rockville, US, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The study on the Global Low Code Development Market Insights published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Low Code Development Market Insights in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Low Code Development Market Insights during the forecast period.

The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Low Code Development Market Insights in the assessment period.

Key Segments Covered in Low Code Development

By Deployment Cloud Private Public Hybrid On-premise

By Type General Purpose Platform Database Application Platform Mobile Application Platform Process Application Platform Request Handling Platform Others

By Application Type Collaboration Site Electronics Forms Business Intelligence & Analytics Business Rules Management Predictive Analysis Other Application

By Enterprise Small & Medium Enterprise (SMEs) Large Enterprise

By Use Case IT & Telecommunication BFSI Retail & E-commerce Education Manufacturing Healthcare Government Defense Others



Competitive Landscape

Strategic collaborations enable manufacturers to increase production and meet consumer demand which will increase revenue and market share. New products and technologies will enable end-users to benefit from new technologies. The result of a strategic collaboration can help the company to increase its production capacity.

In 2021, AppGyver Oy was acquired by SAP, which is one of the leading players providing low code development platforms. AppGyver Oy has capabilities for SAP to integrate to develop web and mobile applications. Through the integration of AppGyver’s offering with SAP’s own in-house low code capabilities, SAP develops workflows, forms, and case management through digital platforms.

AppSheet was acquired by Google in 2020, which offers low code development platforms, with Google is aiming to broaden its cloud platforms to capitalize on the megatrend and offer services to its existing customer base.

