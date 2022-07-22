Heighten the Efficiency of Your Employees with KnowYourDay Productivity Monitoring Software

CONTACT

KnowYourDay

Address: 3 Ilex House, 94 Holly Road

City: Twickenham

Postcode: TW1 4HF

Country: United Kingdom

Telephone: +44 (0) 20 70 60 5304

Website: https://www.knowyourday.com/

Email: sales@knowyourday.com

Twickenham, London, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Is your organization flailing due to the lack of productivity of the employees? Are your employees spending more time on leisure activities and are busy tracking their social media status during work hours? Leave behind manual tracking and embrace KnowYourDay productivity monitoring software. It is changing the way employers monitor the employees, track their work hours, measure productivity, and watch the performance of the team members. So, one application can change the way businesses function. Businesses are well aware of the benefits of productivity monitoring but some are still skeptical to apply. Little do they know that the software can best determine whether the employees are performing to the company standards?

We got the opportunity to talk to Tamizh Muthu P, the Managing Director of Adappt Mobile Cloud Applications Pvt Ltd, and the company behind the design of KnowYourDay app. He appeared to be enthusiastic and said “We have successfully revolutionized the business world with the tracking software measuring the efficiency of the employees and the real-time for which they work”.

Why KnowYourDay?

Do you know how productive and enthusiastic your team is? Are you looking forward to employee monitoring software to keep an eye on the real-time work of the employees? Well, KnowYourDay is the app you need to rely on to bid goodbye to the productivity loopholes in the workplace. The software:

Has a user-friendly interface for quick implementation

Revs up scalability and lets you add, edit, and delete with ease

Offers secured storage facility in a local device

Provides timesheet updates in CSV format

Tracks time by seconds

Are you still waiting to take charge of measuring the work hours of the employees? Call +44 (0) 20 70 60 5304 to schedule a demo for the best time tracking app or visit https://www.knowyourday.com/#contact to connect with the makers.

About KnowYourDay

KnowYourDay is an all-in-one tracking application that helps in measuring the time and productivity of employees. Adappt Mobile Cloud Applications Pvt. Ltd. is the maker of this software to revolutionize workplace efficiency.

