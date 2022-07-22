Hereditary Testing Market Regional Estimates and Upcoming Trend Analysis By 2030

San Francisco, Calif., USA, July 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Hereditary Testing Industry Overview

The global hereditary testing market size is expected to reach USD 13.6 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2022 to 2030. Key factors driving the market are the declining cost of sequencing and the availability of genetic tests at a lower price. Furthermore, the availability of niche and fragmented point solutions across the genomics value chain, namely sequencing, analytics, interpretation, aggregation, and marketplace, is anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Hereditary Testing Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global hereditary testing market based on disease type and region:

Based on the Disease Type Insights, the market is segmented into Hereditary Cancer Testing and Hereditary Non-cancer Testing.

The hereditary non-cancer testing segment dominated the market with a revenue share of over 80.0% in 2021 and is expected to expand at a significant CAGR over the forecast period.

In the hereditary non-cancer testing disease type segment, the cardiac diseases segment is driven by the emergence of high-throughput sequencing, which has resulted in the commercial availability of a significant number of sequencing assays for cardiomyopathies.

The Non-invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) and cancer screening tests segment and the newborn genetic screening segment continue to witness lucrative growth due to the increased adoption across the globe.

The hereditary cancer testing disease type segment is expected to expand at a considerable rate over the forecast period.

The breast cancer testing segment dominated the hereditary cancer testing market in 2021 owing to its high penetration and increased inheritability.

Hereditary Testing Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile & Market Share Insights

Understanding the role of genetic mutation in disease occurrence has significantly accelerated the R&D in this market. Various retrospective studies are being carried out to understand the role of inherited mutations in disease pathology, which has led to key diagnostic developers, such as Quest Diagnostics, entering the market. Continuous authorizations and approvals of genetic tests by the government are expected to propel the organic revenue growth of operating companies. Furthermore, the expanding product portfolio is indicative of growing competition in the market. Each company is making focused efforts to offer products with a competitive advantage.

Some prominent players in the Global Hereditary Testing market include:

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Invitae Corporation

Illumina, Inc.

Natera, Inc.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated

CooperSurgical, Inc.

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

Twist Bioscience

Sophia Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc.

MedGenome

CENTOGENE N.V.

