Virgin Olive Oil Source is Expected Account for Almost 50% Share of the Global Hydroxytyrosol Market by 2031 End

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Hydroxytyrosol. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Hydroxytyrosol Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Hydroxytyrosol market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Hydroxytyrosol

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Hydroxytyrosol, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Hydroxytyrosol Market.

Key Market Segments Covered

By Form Powder Hydroxytyrosol Liquid Hydroxytyrosol

By Product Type Natural Hydroxytyrosol 95% Purity 20% Purity 10% Purity Synthetic Hydroxytyrosol 95% Purity 20% Purity 10% Purity

By Source Standard Olive Oil Virgin Olive Oil Catechol

By Application Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Pharmaceuticals Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Nutraceuticals Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Functional Food Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Dietary Supplements Application of Hydroxytyrosol in Cosmetics

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East and Africa



Competitive Landscape

Fact.MR has profiled the following top hydroxytyrosol suppliers in its report:

Baoding Faithful Industry Co. ltd

BIONAP (Bioactive Natural Products)

Carl Roth

Chengdu Biopurify Phytochemicals Ltd.

Devson Impex Private Limited

DIECKMANN

Extrasynthese

Genosa I+D

Granatumplus

Hebei Huanhao Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Natac Group

Nutexa Ingredients

Nutrafur SA

Oliveda International, Inc.

Phenobio

Qenax

Shanxi Jinjin Chemical Co. Ltd

Shenyang Phytocare Ingredients

ShenZhen Dieckmann Bio-pharm Co., Ltd.

Wacker Chemie AG

The above-mentioned players primarily rely on a mix of organic and inorganic strategies for growth, such as product launches, long-term supply partnerships, and acquisitions, in order to increase their global reach and market share.

North America currently consumes the most hydroxytyrosol produced across the globe, followed by European countries. This is because a large portion of dietary supplement, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries are based in these regions, and hydroxytyrosol plays an important role in these end-use industries.

As per a revised report published by Fact.MR, the global hydroxytyrosol market is anticipated to close in on a valuation of US$ 2 Bn in 2021, and expand at around 7% CAGR through 2031.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The hydroxytyrosol market is anticipated to add 1.9X value by 2031 as compared to 2021.

Cosmetics application captures major chunk equivalent to one-third of the global market, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 480 Mn during 2021-2031.

Dietary supplement application is anticipated to gain around 266 BPS and expand at around 9% CAGR over the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Liquid hydroxytyrosol is anticipated to gain around 330 BPD over the period of 2021-2031, and create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 800 Mn by 2031.

Virgin olive oil as a source captures a major share equivalent to half of the global hydroxytyrosol market, and is set to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 940 Mn during 2021-2031.

North America is set to dominate market revenue in 2021, but is expected to lose 466 BPS in its market share by 2031.

South Asia, on the other hand, is poised to be the growth hotspot during the forecast period, and is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 323 Mn by 2031.

“Plethora of researches to identify newer use cases of hydroxytyrosol to promote market growth,”

says a Fact.MR analyst.

