What are the growth opportunities and trend analysis of Surgical Microscopes Market?

San Francisco, California , USA, July 22, 2022 — /EPR Network/ —

Surgical Microscopes Industry Overview

The global surgical microscopes market size is expected to reach USD 2.9 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 11.37% from 2022 to 2030, based on a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. With the advent of surgical microscopes, it became easier for surgeons to perform such procedures more accurately in less time. In addition, the introduction of technologically advanced products is driving the demand for surgical microscopes as they are more precise, offer better illumination sources, and provide options for customization and technology integration based on the complexity of the procedures.

Emerging technologies such as wide-angle illumination, Red Reflex illumination, automation and augmented reality microscopy are expected to boost the market growth. International players like Carl Zeiss Meditec AG and Leica Microsystems are contributing to the market by providing highly advanced, automated, and robotic surgical microscopes for more precision.

Surgical Microscopes Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global surgical microscopes market based on type, application, end-use, and region:

Based on the Type Insights, the market is segmented into On Casters, Wall Mounted, Tabletop, and Ceiling Mounted.

The on-casters segment dominated the market with a valuation of USD 880.9 million in 2021. The market has been segmented into casters, wall-mounted, tabletop, and ceiling mounted. On-casters microscopes are floor-mounted devices that have retractable casters with single, double, or compound wheels.

Surgical microscopy on casters is used in the majority of surgical fields, including dental, ophthalmology, neurosurgery, cosmetics procedures, and ENT. Caster-mounted microscopes occupy less floor space and can be easily moved in any direction as per the convenience of surgeons. This is driving the demand for these devices, thereby supporting the segment growth.

The wall-mounted surgical microscopes segment is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.44% during the forecast period. The segment held the second-largest market share followed by tabletop and ceiling-mounted microscopes.

Based on the Application Insights, the market is segmented into Neurosurgery and Spine Surgery, ENT Surgery, Dentistry, Gynecology, Urology, Ophthalmology, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgeries, and Other Surgeries.

The ophthalmology segment held the largest revenue share and was valued at USD 412.9 million in 2021 owing to factors such as a rising patient pool, an increase in demand for devices to fulfill the surgical requirements, and an increase in the volume of cataract surgeries. Various ophthalmic surgeries performed require surgical microscopes .

The neurosurgery and spine surgery segment is anticipated to witness growth at a CAGR of 11.01% and 10.48% respectively during the forecast period. The overall segment held the second-largest share. Neurosurgery and spine surgery include surgeries related to the nervous system, including all the parts that are in the peripheral nerves, spinal cord, brain, and extra-cranial cerebrovascular system.

and spine surgery include surgeries related to the nervous system, including all the parts that are in the peripheral nerves, spinal cord, brain, and extra-cranial cerebrovascular system. As surgical microscopes play a critical role in neurosurgeries with regard to better illumination and three-dimensional views, manufacturers are focusing on product innovation to increase treatment efficiency.

Based on the End-use Insights, the market is segmented into Hospital, and Physician Clinics and Other Settings.

The hospital segment dominated the global market and reached a valuation of USD 648.9 million in 2021. The market has been bifurcated into sub-segments namely, hospital and physician clinics & other settings. The hospital’s segment is the largest end-use segment of operational microscopes owing to the higher number of patient admissions & surgeries performed in hospitals and greater financing capabilities.

The physician clinics and other settings segment are expected to register the fastest compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.43% from 2022 to 2030. The availability of smaller operational microscopes and the rapidly growing field of dentistry are among the major factors contributing to the growth of this segment.

Surgical Microscopes Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Key Companies Profile

New product launches, collaboration with hospitals and surgical centers for product installation, and mergers and acquisitions for product portfolio expansion are some of the strategies being adopted by key players in the market.

Some of the prominent players in the global surgical microscopes market include:

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Leica Microsystems

Olympus Corp.

Hagg-Streit Surgical GmbH

Synaptive Medical

Alcon, Inc.

Topcon Corp.

Takagi Seiko Co., Ltd.

ARI Medical Technology Co., Ltd.

Chammed Co., Ltd.

Seiler Instrument, Inc.

Order a free sample PDF of the Surgical Microscopes Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, U.S.-based market research and consulting company, provides syndicated as well as customized research reports and consulting services. Registered in California and headquartered in San Francisco, the company comprises over 425 analysts and consultants, adding more than 1200 market research reports to its vast database each year. These reports offer in-depth analysis on 46 industries across 25 major countries worldwide. With the help of an interactive market intelligence platform, Grand View Research Helps Fortune 500 companies and renowned academic institutes understand the global and regional business environment and gauge the opportunities that lie ahead.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc.

Phone: 1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com

Web: https://www.grandviewresearch.com

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter