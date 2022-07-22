Global Personal Cloud Market Is Likely To Be Valued At Around US$ 30 Bn In 2022

CITY, Country, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

The study on the Global Personal Cloud Market Insights published by Fact.MR is a comprehensive analysis of the key factors that are likely to determine the growth of Personal Cloud Market Insights in the upcoming years. Further, the study dives deep to investigate the micro and macro-economic parameters that are expected to influence the global scenario of the Personal Cloud Market Insights during the forecast period.

The report examines the current trends, growth opportunities, restraints, and market drivers that are projected to influence the overall dynamics of the Personal Cloud Market Insights in the assessment period.

Key Market Segments in Personal Cloud Industry Research

By Cloud Type Online Cloud NAS Cloud Server Cloud Home-Made Cloud On-Premise Cloud

By Revenue Direct Revenue Source of Personal Cloud Indirect Revenue Source of Personal Cloud

Hosting Type Service Provider Hosted Personal Cloud User Hosted Personal Cloud

User Type Use of Personal Cloud by Consumers Use of Personal Cloud by Enterprises Use of Personal Cloud by Small Businesses Use of Personal Cloud by Medium Businesses



Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape of the personal cloud market is shaped by product innovation and strategic mergers & acquisitions. Front Runners are emphasizing capacity enhancements and global footprint expansion to leverage lucrative prospects in developing economies.

In June 2021, Wisekey International Holding SA, a leading cybersecurity and IoT company, launched its WISeID Cloud Storage service as a new addition to the WISeID platform for digital identity and cybersecurity services. WISeID Cloud Storage service enables users to keep protected file storage in the cloud, in servers secured by WISeKey’s Swiss technologies.

In September 2021, Microsoft and global travel technology company OYO announced a multi-year strategic alliance to co-develop next-gen travel and hospitality products and technologies. OYO will adopt Microsoft Azure as a key enabler to drive cloud-based innovations and reimagine the hospitality and travel tech industry.

