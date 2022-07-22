Personal Finance Mobile App Market To Witness Increasing Revenue Growth During Forecast Period 2022 – 2031

CITY, Country, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to a latest comprehensive study by Fact.MR, a market research and competitive intelligence provider, total yearly transactions through personal finance mobile apps is almost equivalent to 1% of global banks’ AUM (asset under management).

Increasing penetration of smartphones and the Internet across the globe is likely to augment demand over the coming years. Currently, global penetration of smartphones is almost 78%, which is further expected to increase exponentially. Globally, 3.8 Bn people are using smartphones, and more than 6 Bn are in use. The smartphone industry has witnessed 27% CAGR growth during the past half-decade.

By January 2021, it is been reported that more than 4.5 Bn of active Internet users were across the globe, which is almost 60% of the total world’s population. Among these, more than 92% access the Internet through mobile phones, which is roughly 4.3 Bn. As such, increasing number of Internet users on mobile phones will lend further impetus to the demand for personal finance mobile apps.

Key Segments :

By O.S. (Operating Software) : Android iOS Others

By Subscription : Free / Premium Paid

By Service : Tracking Expenses & Budgeting Investments Universal Payment Apps

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Android Vs iOS: Who is Leading the Race?

Android and iOS are basically operating software primarily used in smartphones and tablets. Android is a Linux-based OS (operating software) marking its dominance with a market share of more than 73%, owing to partly open source.

iOS accounts for 27% market share, deploying across only Apple products. Android is one of the most commonly used OS that is being used by most prominent smartphone and tablet manufacturers.

Pricing of personal finance mobile apps on Android (Google Play) is way less in comparison to iOS (Apple Store). Increasing penetration of Android OS coupled with affordable pricing will lead to fuel the growth curve of the personal finance mobile app industry. Although, iOS is gradually gaining pace and presumed to contribute subsequently to the growth trajectory of the market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Overall time spent on investment and trading apps increased Y-o-Y more than 50% in 2020.

In 2019, per capita income was US$ 11,417, which was increase of 0.39% in comparison to 2018, whereas, in 2020, a decline of 4.3% was registered owing to unprecedented outbreak of Covid-19.

In 2019, smartphone sales hit a high of 1.54 Mn, although they were down to 1.38 Mn in 2020 due to Covid-19.

Over the next decade, transaction value of personal finance apps is presumed to grow 3X on the back of investing services.

Integration of artificial intelligence and blockchain are likely to propel demand owing to increased efficiency and personalized service experiences. Blockchain is employed to store data, whereas, artificial intelligence is used for data analysis. Artificial intelligence is the core factor for personalized experience, and AI tracks the spending behavior and income of particular individuals. Then these, in accordance, provide personalized advice or solutions to users.

