Lifting Hooks Market Is Expected To Surpass A Market Valuation Of US$ 75 Million by 2030

The study offers a comprehensive analysis on diverse features, including demand, product development, policy & regulatory landscape, revenue generation, and sales of lifting hooks across the globe. A comprehensive price point comparison by region, with global average price, is also considered in the study.

The global lifting hooks market is witnessing a moderate degree of transformation with the inclusion of automatic lifting hooks. This transformation is expected to reinvigorate this maturing market landscape. Companies are also shifting towards stainless steel and alloy steel to manufacture lifting accessories, since they offer high resistance to corrosion. Industries such as mining and marine are some high potential markets for stainless steel lifting hooks. Traditional hooks such as eye hooks will have a sizeable market share, due to their high usability and flexibility across various industries. With demand especially high from the construction industry, the aftermarket will hold an exceptionally high share as far as sale of lifting hooks is concerned.

Outlook of the lifting hooks market continues to remain strong, and is expected to register a steady CAGR of 3.5% through 2030.

Lifting Hooks Market – Report Scope:

A recent study by Fact.MR on the lifting hooks market offers a 10-year forecast from 2020 to 2030. The study analyzes crucial trends that are currently determining the market growth.

This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of lifting hooks.

The study also provides the dynamics that are expected to influence the future status of the industry over the forecast period.

A detailed assessment of cost structure analysis, business executions, and supply chain analysis across regional markets has been covered in the report. A list of prominent companies operating in the lifting hooks market enhances the reliability of this comprehensive research study.

Product Launches to Enhance Market Resiliency

Key players in the lifting hooks market are Stamperia Carcano Giuseppe SPA, TOHO-Rongkee, Ketten Walder, The Crosby Group, Columbus McKinnon, Qingdao Sail Rigging Co., Ltd., Irizar Forge, Yoke, Peerless Industrial Group, Van Beest, and Pewag Group. Some of the key developments in the market include:

Irizar Forge customized a forged hook for off-shore heavy duty cargo landings, which can replace 4 casted hooks with two forged hooks, offering higher reliability.

In 2018, Pewag Group developed the pewag levo clamp LC, which is the world’s first remote controlled lifting clamp.

Key Segments Covered

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Lifting Hooks System: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Lifting Hooks demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Orthopedic Braces and Support System. As per the study, the demand for Lifting Hooks will grow through 2029.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Orthopedic Braces and Support System. As per the study, the demand for Lifting Hooks will grow through 2029. Lifting Hooks historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2030.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2030. Lifting Hooks consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

