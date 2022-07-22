Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market Value Is Poised To Expand 1.4X & Register A CAGR Of 3.2% By 2030

Rockville, United States, 2022-Jul-22— /EPR Network/ —

Latest industry analysis by Fact MR, predicts sales of Electric Trolling Motors to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as automotive sales gradually recover across the world. The report is intended at presenting insights into hidden growth opportunities and challenges. It also offers recommendations to help businesses to prep for unforeseen challenges.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Electric Trolling Motors. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market across various industries and regions.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Electric Trolling Motors, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market.

Key Segments of Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market

For the better understanding of readers, Fact.MR’s study on the Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market offers information divided into four key segments – motor, application, boat, and region. This report offers comprehensive data and information about various important market dynamics and growth parameters that are closely associated with these categories.

Motor

Bow Mounts

Transom Mounts

Engine Mounts

Application

Salt Water

Fresh Water

Boat

Bass Boats

Jon Boats

Deep-V Boats

Pontoons

Skiffs

Flat Boats

Deck Boats

Fish and Skis

Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & Oceania

Middle East & Africa (MEA)

Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market – Scope Of The Report

Fact.MR recently published a market study on the global market for electric trolling motors. The study provides detailed assessment on key market dynamics, including the drivers, trends, opportunities, restraints, and detailed information about the Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market structure. The market study presents exclusive information about how the Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market will grow during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Key indicators of market growth, which include year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth of the market, value chain and supply chain analyses, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), are explained in Fact.MR’s study in a comprehensive manner. This information can help readers understand the quantitative growth prospects of the Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market for the forecast period.

The study is relevant for stakeholders in the Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market, including manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, and investors, and can help them in developing appropriate strategies to grow in the market. Stakeholders in the Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market, investors, industry experts, researchers, and journalists, as well as business researchers can leverage the information and data presented in this Fact.MR study for making important business decisions for the future.

The study also includes statistics as well as facts related to the macro- and micro-economic factors that are impacting developments in the Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market. It also offers actionable insights based on future trends in the Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market. Furthermore, small businesses and new entrants in the Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market can make use of the information presented in this study, based on which, they can make appropriate business decisions in order to gain momentum in the market.

Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market: Competitive Analysis

The Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market is majorly dominated by Minn Kota and MotorGuide. However, there are a large number of local and regional players in the market space. Leading players are concentrating on product launches in order to broaden their market footprints. For instance, in 2019, MotorGuide introduced two new products – Tour and Tour Pro trolling motors.

Both products are built for tough conditions with a full 360-degree breakaway mount with an integrated bounce buster and a rugged two-piece shaft with a metal outer column and a composite inner shaft. In the same year, Lowrance Electronics Inc. introduced its Ghost freshwater trolling motor, which uses a brushless motor and helps in eliminating noisy operation. It is integrated with zero sonar interference in order to provide anglers the clearest sonar view possible.

Key Takeaways from Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market Study

The global Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 200 Mn in the next decade, and surpass a valuation of US$ 75 Mn by 2030-end.

Application of electric trolling motors in salt water is set to hold over 89% share of the total market value through 2030.

Sales of bow mount motors are projected to increase at a value CAGR of 3.9%, and be valued 1.5X the value of transom mount motors by the end of 2030.

Adoption in Jon boats is anticipated to grow and gain 90 BPS in its market share by 2030 over 2020.

The market in Europe is expected to grow the fastest by experiencing a value CAGR of 3.6% through 2030, whereas, North America is projected to be valued 1.9X that of Europe, and account for a major chunk of global demand over the forecast period.

“The large-scale closure of OEM plants in USA and Europe will have a short-term impact on the demand for electric trolling motors. However, swift growth in the number of recreational fishing activities in developed regions is anticipated to reap larger benefits for key players during the forecast period,”says a Fact.MR analyst.

Product Launches to Enhance Market Resiliency

Key players in the Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market are Minn Kota, MotorGuide, Garmin Ltd., Lowrance Electronics, Torqeedo GmbH, Newport Vessels, Intex Recreation Corp., and Haswing Outdoor. Prominent manufacturers are striving for product enhancement and introduction of new products to broaden their customer base and gain a competitive edge over other players.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Electric Trolling Motors Company & brand share analysis : The report offers in-depth Electric Trolling Motors brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies

: The report offers in-depth Electric Trolling Motors brand share analysis to estimate percentage of the market covered by Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3 companies Electric Trolling Motors Historical volume analysis : The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Electric Trolling Motors and projected sales performance for 2021-2031

: The report offers a comparative analysis between historic sales of Electric Trolling Motors and projected sales performance for 2021-2031 Electric Trolling Motors Category & segment level analysis : Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels

: Fact MR presents a comprehensive analysis of factors enabling sales growth across key segments. It underscores chief growth drivers and offers valuable information to identify sales prospects a local and regional levels Electric Trolling Motors Consumption by demographics: To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it

To offer informed recommendation, the report studies behavior and consumption pattern of consumers. The demographics analysis is intended at helping business better understand consumer preference and design their product and market strategies around it Post COVID consumer spending on Electric Trolling Motors: The Fact MR market survey carefully studies consumer spending behavior post COVID-19. It gauges how prevailing trends have influenced their behavior, subsequently impacting their spending power

More Valuable Insights on Salt Water Electric Trolling Motors Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Electric Trolling Motors, Sales and Demand of Electric Trolling Motors, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

