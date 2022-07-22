Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market to record robust growth rate in coming 10 years | DuPont, Kerry, Ingredion

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Binders and scaffolders are used in the meat and meat substitutes industry to improve the texture and structure of products. Binders are typically used to bind together ground meat or meat substitutes, while scaffolders are used to provide structure and support to products. Binders and scaffolders can be made from a variety of ingredients, including starches, gums, and proteins.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in binders and scaffolders for meat and meat substitutes technology.

One is the use of hydrocolloids as binders. Hydrocolloids are water-soluble, gel-like substances that can help to bind together ingredients and give structure to products.

Another trend is the use of enzymes as binders. Enzymes are proteins that can help to break down other proteins and carbohydrates, making them useful for tenderizing meat and improving its texture.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Binders and Scaffolders for Meat & Meat Substitutes market are the increasing demand for meat and meat substitutes, the growing demand for healthy and nutritious food, and the need for efficient and cost-effective production of meat and meat substitutes.

The increasing demand for meat and meat substitutes is driven by the growing population and the changing dietary habits of people. The growing population is leading to an increase in the demand for food, and the changing dietary habits of people are leading to an increase in the demand for meat and meat substitutes.

Market Segmentation

By Application

Meat Products

Meat Substitutes

By Type

Beef

Pork

Fish

By Region

North America US



Key Players

DuPont

Kerry

Ingredion

Roquette Freres

Danone

Excell

Matrix Meats

