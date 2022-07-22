Face Shields Market In-Depth Industry Analysis on Size, Market Size, Cost Structure and Prominent Key Players Analysis and Forecast: 2022-2031

New York, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Global Face Shields Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Face Shields Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A face shield is personal protective equipment (PPE) that is worn on the face to protect the wearer from hazards. Face shields are typically made of clear plastic and are attached to the head with a strap or band. They are used in a variety of settings, including healthcare, manufacturing, and construction. Face shields are an effective barrier against droplets and splashes, and they can also help to reduce the spread of germs.

Key Trends

One of the key trends in the face shield market is the development of thinner and more comfortable shields. This is important because face shields are often worn for long periods of time and need to be comfortable in order to be effective. Another trend is the development of shields that can be easily removed and replaced. This is important because it allows users to quickly and easily change shields if they become damaged or dirty.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the face shields market include the rising awareness among individuals about the importance of personal protective equipment (PPE) and the increasing number of government initiatives to promote the use of PPE. The rising cases of pandemics and infectious diseases have also increased the demand for face shields. The technological advancement in the manufacturing of face shields and the increasing investment by key market players are expected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

The outbreak of COVID-19 has led to a significant increase in the demand for face shields globally. The World Health Organization (WHO) has declared COVID-19 a pandemic and has advised individuals to take precautions to prevent the spread of the disease. Face shields are considered to be an effective PPE to protect the wearer from droplets and splashes. They are widely used by healthcare workers, first responders, and individuals working in high-risk environments. The governments of various countries have been promoting the use of face shields to protect individuals from the disease. For instance, the government of India has distributed face shields to healthcare workers, first responders, and police personnel. The government of China has also distributed face shields to individuals working in high-risk environments.

Market Segments

The Face Shields Market is segmented into type, material, nature and region. By type, the market is categorized into surgical mask, N95 respirators, and dust mask. By material, it is bifurcated into cotton, polypropylene, and others. By nature, it is categorized into reusable and disposable. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Face Shields Market report includes players such as 3M Company, Honeywell, Kimberly-Clark Corporation, Prestige, Alpha ProTech, Shanghai Dasheng Health Products Manufacturing Co., Moldex-Metric, Inc., The Gerson Company, Cardinal Health, and Cambridge Mask Co.

