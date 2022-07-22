Digital Textile Printing Market Trend 2022: Industry Upcoming Developments, Global Economics, Market Dynamics, Size, Share, Emerging Trends, Business Strategies of Top Key Players, Revenue Forecast 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Global Digital Textile Printing Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Digital Textile Printing Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Digital textile printing is a process that uses digital technology to print patterns and designs onto fabric. This type of printing is becoming increasingly popular due to its ability to produce high-quality results and its flexibility when it comes to design.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in digital textile printing technology:

1. Increased printing speeds: newer digital textile printers are able to print at speeds of up to 100m/min, which is a significant increase from the speeds of 10-20m/min that were common just a few years ago. This increase in speed is thanks to advances in printhead technology and inkjet inks.

2. Improved print quality: as digital textile printing technology has become more refined, the quality of prints has also increased. Newer printers are able to produce prints with finer details and more accurate colors.

3. Increased media compatibility: digital textile printers can now print on a wider variety of textile materials, including natural fibers such as cotton and linen. This is thanks to the development of new inks and printheads that are compatible with a wider range of textile materials.

4. Increased affordability: as digital textile printing technology has become more widespread, the cost of textile printers has decreased. This has made digital textile printing more affordable for businesses and individuals.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the digital textile printing market are its ability to produce high-quality prints, its flexibility, and its speed. Additionally, digital textile printing does not require the use of screens or other printing plates, which makes it a more cost-effective option for many businesses.

Market Segments

The Digital Textile Printing Market is segmented by substrate, ink type, application, and region. On the basis of substrate, the global digital textile printing market is categorized into cotton, silk, polyester, and others. On the basis of ink type, the market is segmented into reactive, acid, direct disperse, and others. The application segment is classified into clothing, households, technical textiles, display & others. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Digital Textile Printing Market includes players such as AGS Transact Technologies Limited, AM Printex Solution, China Dyeing Holdings Ltd., Dazian LLC, Dickson Coatings, Digitex India Inc., Fisher Textiles, Inc., Hollanders Printing Systems B.V., Huntsman Corporation, and Mehler Texnologies GmbH.

