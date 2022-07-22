Hair Transplant Procedure Market Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth | Direct Hair Implantation International, iGrow Laser, Bosley Inc

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Hair Transplant Procedure Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Hair Transplant Procedure Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

A hair transplant procedure is a surgical technique that is used to treat hair loss. The procedure involves taking hair from an area of the scalp that is not affected by hair loss and transplants it to the area that is experiencing hair loss. This procedure can be used to treat both male and female pattern baldness.

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in hair transplant procedure technology.

One is the use of more sophisticated equipment, which allows for more precise and efficient transplants.

Another trend is the use of new techniques, such as follicular unit extraction (FUE), which can minimize the appearance of scarring.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the hair transplant procedure market are the increasing awareness about hair transplant procedures, the rising number of people suffering from hair loss, and the increasing number of clinics offering hair transplant procedures.

The increasing awareness about hair transplant procedures is one of the major drivers of the hair transplant procedure market.

Market Segmentation

By Service Provider

Hospitals

Clinics

Surgery Centers

By Service Type

Follicular Unit Extraction

Laser Treatment

By Region

North America US



Key Players

Direct Hair Implantation International

iGrow Laser

Bosley Inc

Elite Hair Restoration

National Hair Centers

Bernstein Medical

Cole Hair Transplant Group

