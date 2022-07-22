Frozen Food Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis | Nestlé S.A., Ajinomoto Co., Inc., Kraft Foods Group, Inc

CITY, Country, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Frozen Food Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Frozen Food Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Frozen food is any food that is kept at a temperature below freezing point. This includes both raw ingredients and cooked dishes. Frozen food can be stored for long periods of time and still retain its original flavor, texture, and nutritional value.

Key Trends

Frozen food technology has seen a number of key trends in recent years. One of the most significant trends has been the move towards more natural and organic ingredients. This has been driven by consumer demand for healthier and more sustainable products.

Another key trend has been the development of more convenient and easy-to-use packaging. This includes the use of resealable bags and containers, as well as microwave-safe packaging. This trend has been driven by the need for more convenient and user-friendly products.

Key Drivers

There are a few key drivers of the frozen food market. One is the increasing popularity of frozen foods among consumers. This is driven by the convenience and the fact that frozen foods can often be healthier than fresh foods.

Another key driver is the increasing number of supermarkets and other food retailers that are offering frozen foods. This is driven by the fact that frozen foods are a high-margin product for retailers.

Market Segmentation

By Product Type

Ready meals

Frozen seafood

Frozen meat & poultry

By User

Food service industry

Retail users

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

Nestlé S.A.

Ajinomoto Co., Inc.

Kraft Foods Group, Inc.

ConAgra Foods, Inc.

General Mills, Inc.

H. J. Heinz Company

Tyson Foods, Inc.

Unilever PLC.

