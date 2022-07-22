Binmile Technologies Expands its Footprints with New Office Opening in Mumbai

Mumbai, India, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Binmile Technologies is proud to announce the opening of the new Mumbai office. In recent years we have seen strong growth of our business in the Asia Pacific – Mumbai region, something that was the result of our excellent digital engineering service for banking, financial, and insurance institutions. Binmile has been powering the BFSI industry by bringing them life solutions to improve both management efficiency and client service.

This major step is now followed by the opening of our new office in Mumbai, which has been in business as of 1 June 2022.

The Mumbai office will be dedicated to supporting existing clients in the Asia Pacific Region with additional help from Binmile’s offices situated at other global locations. The new office will add up new job openings in the region and will enable the company to better serve its clients with innovative research, development, and implementation of cutting-edge solutions for its growing client base.

Through the new office in Mumbai, Binmile Technologies will have the ability to satisfy the needs of clients in the region. As a leader in the industry, Binmile strategically selected the new location to accommodate the increase in market demands in the region.

“We are excited about our new office in Mumbai, and we’re ready to enhance our service offering to the financial capital and further strengthen our service capabilities in the fast-growing market of APAC”, said Avanish Kamboj, Binmile Technologies Founder, and CEO.

Contact information for Mumbai, India:

13th Floor, Regus -Tech Park

Cama Ind. Estate, Goregaon,

Mumbai 400063, India

Office – 022 4476 4567

“Opening yet another office in Asia Pacific Region, Mumbai adds an opportunity to empower more brands and businesses to take control of their digital futures through the world-class support and service of Binmile Technologies” added Avanish.”We are seeing an exponential demand in this region for banking and finance software development and implementation that organizations can eventually take in-house.”

About Binmile

Binmile Technologies is one of the leading software and application development companies. The company aims to provide full-cycle software development with its prime focus on digitally transforming businesses and cultures with innovation and automation.

A trusted technology partner for High Tech solutions in BFSI, Healthcare, Education, E-Commerce, and Manufacturing business sectors for their Digital Product Engineering, Software Product Engineering, Web and Mobile Application Development, Product Development (SaaS), IoT (Internet of Things), and Quality Assurance.

For more information, visit: binmile.com