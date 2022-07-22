Non-GMO Food Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies | Chosen Foods LLC, Hain Celestial, Centra Foods

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Non-GMO Food Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Non-GMO Food Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Non-GMO food is food that has not been genetically modified. Genetically modified organisms (GMOs) are created in a lab by altering the DNA of a plant or animal. This is done in order to create a plant or animal with a desired trait, such as resistance to pests or herbicides. GMOs are controversial because there is concern that they may have negative health effects. There is also concern that GMOs could potentially harm the environment. Non-GMO food is often seen as a safer alternative to food that contains GMOs.

Get Free Sample Copy of This Report – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS22046/

Key Trends

There are a few key trends in Non-GMO Food technology. One is the trend toward more natural and organic ingredients. This is in response to consumer demand for healthier and more natural foods. Another trend is the use of more environmentally friendly packaging. This is in response to concerns about the impact of packaging on the environment. Finally, there is a trend toward more sustainable and ethical sourcing of ingredients. This is in response to concerns about the impact of the food industry on the environment and on the lives of workers in the supply chain.

Key Drivers

The rising health consciousness among consumers is the primary driver of the non-GMO food market. A large number of people are now aware of the health risks associated with consuming genetically modified organisms (GMOs). These health risks include allergies, gastrointestinal problems, and cancer. As a result, consumers are increasingly seeking out non-GMO food options in order to avoid these health risks.

In addition, the non-GMO food market is also being driven by the increasing availability of non-GMO food options. A growing number of food manufacturers are now offering non-GMO food products in response to consumer demand. This increased availability is making it easier for consumers to find and purchase non-GMO food options.

Market Segments

By Type

Soybean Oil

Canola Oil

Avocado Oil

Others

By Industry Vertical

Food & Beverage

Animal Feed

Cosmetics and Personal Care

Others

By Region

North America The U.S.



Get A Customized Scope to Match Your Need Ask an Expert – https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS22046

Market Segments

Chosen Foods LLC

Hain Celestial

Centra Foods

Pleasant Valley Oil Mills

Jedwards International Inc

Cargill Inc

Nexcel Natural Ingredients

Spectrum Organic Products LLC

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

Ground breaking research and market player-centric solutions for the upcoming decade according to the present market scenario

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1–833–761–1700