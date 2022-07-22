Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | GE Healthcare (General Electric Company), Koninklijke Philips N.V., Illumina, Inc.

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Non Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

NIPT is a prenatal screening test that can be used to determine the risk of a fetus having certain chromosomal abnormalities, such as Down syndrome. NIPT is a blood test that is typically performed on pregnant women who are considered to be at high risk for these conditions, based on their age or other factors. The test can also be used to screen for other conditions, such as Edwards syndrome and Patau syndrome.

Key Trends

Non-invasive prenatal testing (NIPT) is a rapidly evolving field with new technology emerging all the time. The key trends in NIPT technology include:

1. Increased accuracy: NIPT is becoming increasingly accurate, with some tests now able to detect fetal chromosomal abnormalities with greater than 99% accuracy.

2. Earlier detection: NIPT can be performed earlier in pregnancy than traditional prenatal testing, meaning that parents can find out about potential problems sooner.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the Non-Invasive Prenatal Testing (NIPT) market are the increasing incidences of chromosomal anomalies and the rising demand for the early detection of genetic disorders. The NIPT market is expected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years, owing to the increasing awareness about the benefits of NIPT and the availability of advanced NIPT technologies.

The number of births with chromosomal anomalies has been increasing globally, owing to the rising number of older women opting for pregnancy and the increasing number of multiple births. The increasing number of births with chromosomal anomalies is expected to drive the growth of the NIPT market.

Market Segments

By Product

Consumables

Instruments

By Method

Ultrasound Detection

Biochemical Screening Tests

By Application

Trisomy

Microdeletion Syndrome

By Region

North America The U.S.



Key Players

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company)

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Illumina, Inc.

Thermo Fisher Scientific

F. Hoffman-La Roche Ltd

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc

Perkinelmer, Inc

Qiagen N.V.

