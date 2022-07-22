Noble Gases Market overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031 | Air Liquide, Air Products and Chemicals Inc., Airgas Inc.

Global Noble Gases Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Noble Gases Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The noble gases are a group of elements in the periodic table that are all very stable. This stability is due to their outermost electrons being in what is called an ” orbital.” This means that the electrons are not close to the nucleus of the atom, and so they are not attracted to it very strongly. The noble gases are all non-reactive, which means that they do not easily form chemical bonds with other elements. This is because their outermost electrons are not easily attracted to other nuclei. The noble gases are helium, neon, argon, krypton, xenon, and radon.

Key Trends

The key trends in Noble Gases technology are:

1. Increased Efficiency: noble gases technology is becoming increasingly efficient, with new innovations and improvements being made all the time. This means that more gas can be extracted from a given area and that the process of extraction is becoming less energy-intensive.

2. Improved Safety: the safety of noble gas extraction and use is also improving, thanks to a better understanding of the risks involved and better technology. This means that there are fewer accidents and less environmental damage.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the noble gases market are the increasing demand for helium from the healthcare and aerospace industries, and the growing demand for argon and xenon from the semiconductor and lighting industries. The healthcare industry is the largest consumer of helium, and the aerospace industry is the second largest consumer. The semiconductor and lighting industries are the largest consumers of argon and xenon, respectively.

Market Segments

By Type

  • Helium
  • Neon
  • Argon

By End User

  • Healthcare
  • Electronics
  • Aerospace

By Region

  • North America
    • The U.S.

Key Players

  • Air Liquide
  • Air Products and Chemicals Inc.
  • Airgas Inc.
  • American Gas
  • BASF SE
  • Gulf Cryo
  • Linde
  • Praxiar Technology

