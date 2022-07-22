Metallic Powder Coating Market Insights by 2031 & Covid-19 Analysis | E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company, BASF SE, Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd

New York, 2022-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — Global Metallic Powder Coating Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Metallic Powder Coating Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Metallic powder coating is a type of coating that uses metallic powder to create a decorative or protective finish on a surface. The powder is usually made of aluminum, bronze, or copper and is applied using a spray gun. The powder can be applied to any type of metal surface, including aluminum, steel, and brass. Metallic powder coating is often used to give metal surfaces a shiny, metallic finish.

There are several key trends in metallic powder coating technology. One is the development of more environmentally friendly powder coatings. This is being driven by stricter environmental regulations, as well as a desire to reduce the impact of powder coating operations on the environment. Another trend is the development of powder coatings with improved performance properties. This is being driven by the need for better protection of metal surfaces from the elements and from wear and tear. Finally, there is a trend towards the use of more sophisticated equipment and methods for applying powder coatings. This is being driven by the need for more consistent and reliable results.

The key drivers of the metallic powder coating market are the increasing demand for powder coatings from the automotive and construction industries, and the growing preference for powder coatings over traditional liquid coatings. Powder coatings are widely used in the automotive industry for the coating of cars, trucks, and buses. They offer superior protection against corrosion and abrasion, and are also resistant to UV light, making them ideal for use in outdoor applications. The construction industry is another major user of powder coatings, for the coating of metal roofs, walls, and other structures. Powder coatings are also gaining popularity in the consumer electronics industry for the coating of laptops, smartphones, and other devices.

By Process Type Bonding Blending Extrusion

By Pigment Type Aluminum Mica Others

By Resin Type Polyester Hybrid



By Region North America The U.S.



E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

BASF SE

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd

Akzonobel N.V.

Henkel AG

WackerCheime

Sherwin-Williams

Axalta Coating System

