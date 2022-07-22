Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market 2021 Growth, Trends, Leading Players and Business Insights Forecast to 2031 | Abbott Laboratories, Amphenol Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Gentag Inc.

The disposable medical devices sensors market was valued at USD 6.8 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 13.8 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.

New York, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Global Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Disposable medical sensors refer to single-use, hand-held and portable scanning devices used for diagnosis, patient monitoring, and therapeutic applications. They are generally integrated into stationary medical devices for on-site patient observation and remote monitoring. Some of the commonly used disposable medical sensors include accelerometers, pressure, temperature, image, and biosensors, which are placed on strips, wearable, implantable, invasive, and ingestible sensors. These devices detect and transmit information regarding vital signs, such as heart rate, oxygen levels, pulse rate, and temperature, in the form of electrical signals. Owing to that, they are widely used for various cardiological, radiological, neurological, ophthalmological, and urological procedures.

Get Access to A Free Sample Copy of Our Latest Report : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS10272

Market Trends and Drivers

The increasing prevalence of chronic medical ailments, such as cancer, diabetes, asthma, and stroke, is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Likewise, the widespread adoption of at-home and point-of-care (POC) diagnostic devices for the monitoring of elderly and post-operative rehabilitation patients is providing a thrust to the market growth. Disposable medical sensors are highly cost-effective, convenient to use, and provide prompt and accurate results. Moreover, rising instances of hospital-acquired infections (HAIs), which can be prevented by using single-patient disposable medical sensors, are also contributing to the market growth. Similarly, various technological advancements, like the development of carbon nanotube-based biosensors, which are used for the detection of E. coli and other pathogens, are acting as other growth-inducing factors.

Market Restraints and Challenges

The factors such as the vulnerability of connected medical devices in term of data leakage is hampering the growth of the market. Data security and privacy have become major areas of concern for patients and healthcare service providers owing to the rising global adoption of wireless medical devices. The vulnerability of connected medical devices in terms of personal information leakages acts as a challenge for the growth of the disposable medical device sensors market. With the proliferation of IoT-based connected medical devices in the global healthcare sector, these medical devices are exposed to the threats of cyberattacks. The connected nature of medical devices makes certain medical devices prone to hacking. Owing to that, manufacturers of these medical devices are essential to adhere to stringent standards to ensure patient data privacy and safety.

Major Players in the Global Disposable Medical Devices Sensors Market

The key players studied in the global disposable medical devices sensors market are Abbott Laboratories, Amphenol Corporation, Conmed Corporation, Gentag Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Nuova Personaldienstleistung GmbH, Omnivision Technologies Inc., Sensirion Holding AG, Smiths Group plc, Starboard Medical Inc., TE Connectivity Ltd. and Vital Connect Inc.

Free Customization Available : https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS10272

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

• 10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

• In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

• Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

• Excel data pack included with all report purchases

• Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700

Website: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/