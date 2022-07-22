Occupational and physical therapy services Market is set for lucrative growth during 2021-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

Nwe York, Country, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Occupational and physical therapy services report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Occupational and physical therapy services market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Occupational and physical therapy services are health care services that help people regain their ability to perform everyday activities. Occupational therapy helps people regain the skills they need to perform daily activities, such as dressing, eating, and bathing. Physical therapy helps people regain their strength and mobility.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in Occupational & Physical Therapy Services technology include the use of virtual reality, robotics, and 3D printing.

Virtual reality is being used more and more in Occupational & Physical Therapy Services to help patients with rehabilitation. It can be used to help patients practice tasks and movements, and can also be used to provide motivation and feedback.

Market Segments

The Occupational and Physical Therapy Services Market is segmented based on setting, application, payer, and region. Based on setting, the market is segmented into hospitals, outpatient clinics and others. On the basis of application, the market is categorized into orthopedic physical therapy, geriatric physical therapy and neurological physical therapy and cardiopulmonary and pulmonary physical therapy. Based on payor, the market is segmented into public health insurance and private health insurance/out-of-pocket. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Occupational and Physical Therapy Services Market report includes players such as Athletico Physical Therapy, Upstream Rehabilitation Inc., U.S. Physical Therapy, Encompass Health Corporation, ATI Physical Therapy, PT SOLUTIONS, Select Medical, WebPT, Premise Health and Kindred Healthcare, LLC

Key Drivers

There are a number of key drivers of the occupational and physical therapy services market. These include an aging population, an increase in the prevalence of chronic conditions, and a growing awareness of the benefits of these services.

The aging population is a key driver of the occupational and physical therapy services market. As people live longer, they are more likely to experience age-related health problems that can benefit from occupational and physical therapy.

The increase in the prevalence of chronic conditions is also a key driver of the occupational and physical therapy services market. Chronic conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, and arthritis are becoming more common, and people with these conditions can benefit from occupational and physical therapy.

