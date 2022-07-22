automotive seatbelt retractor Market Pegged for Robust Expansion by 2031 | Type, Application, Scope & Key Companies

Nwe York, Country, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

An automotive seatbelt retractor is a device that is used to wind and store the seatbelt when it is not in use. The retractor is mounted on the vehicle’s floor, door frame, or seat, and is typically operated by a handle or lever. When the seatbelt is not in use, the retractor winds the seatbelt into a storage reel. When the seatbelt is needed, the retractor releases the seatbelt from the storage reel and allows it to be pulled out for use. The seatbelt retractor is an important safety device that helps to ensure that the seatbelt is properly used and stored when not in use.

Key Trends

Some of the key trends in automotive seatbelt retractor technology include:

1. Increased use of seatbelts: Over the past few years, there has been an increased focus on the importance of wearing seatbelts while driving. This has led to more people using seatbelts, and as a result, automakers are incorporating more seatbelt retractors into their vehicles.

2. Improved seatbelt retractors: Seatbelt retractors have become more sophisticated in recent years, with features such as automatic tensioning and locking. This has made them more effective at keeping people secure in the event of a collision.

3. More stringent safety regulations: In many countries, there are now stricter safety regulations surrounding the use of seatbelts. This has led to automakers incorporating more seatbelt retractors into their vehicles to meet these regulations.

Market Segments

The automotive seatbelt retractor market is segmented by technology, seat, vehicle, and region. By technology, the market is classified into emergency locking retractors, automatic locking retractors, and others. On the basis of the seat, it is bifurcated into front, and rear. Based on vehicle, it is divided into passenger, commercial, and electric. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global automotive seatbelt retractor market includes players such as Tokai Rika Co Ltd, Autoliv Inc., ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Goradia Industries, Hyundai Mobis, Takata Corporation., Toyoda Gosei, BK Seat Belt Co Ltd, and others.

Key Drivers

One of the key drivers of the automotive seatbelt retractor market is the increasing regulations and mandates regarding the use of seatbelts in vehicles. In many countries, it is mandatory for all occupants of a vehicle to be buckled up with a seatbelt, and seatbelt usage has been shown to dramatically reduce the risk of serious injury or death in the event of a car accident.

Another key driver of the automotive seatbelt retractor market is the increasing focus on safety features in vehicles. In recent years, there has been a growing trend of automakers incorporating advanced safety features into their vehicles, and seatbelt retractors are seen as an important part of these safety systems.

