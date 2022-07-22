Automotive TIC Market is set for lucrative growth during 2022-2031 | Size, Share, Demand and Opportunities Analysis

Nwe York, Country, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Automotive TIC report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Automotive TIC market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

The Automotive TIC is an industry-specific technology innovation cluster that focuses on developing and commercializing new technologies for the automotive industry. The cluster brings together companies, universities, and research institutes to collaborate on projects and share resources. The goal of the cluster is to create a competitive advantage for the automotive industry by developing new technologies that can be used by automakers to improve their products and processes. The cluster has a wide range of members, including suppliers, Tier 1 and 2 suppliers, OEMs, and service providers.

Key Trends

The increasing demand for safety, comfort, and convenience features in vehicles is expected to drive the market for automotive TICs. The growing demand for electric vehicles is also expected to fuel the market growth.

Some of the key trends in automotive TIC technology include:

1. Increasing demand for safety features: The increasing number of accidents and fatalities has led to a demand for safety features in vehicles. TICs are being used in vehicles to provide features such as lane departure warning, blind-spot detection, and automatic braking.

2. Growing demand for electric vehicles: The increasing concerns over air pollution and the need for fuel efficiency are leading to a demand for electric vehicles. TICs are being used in electric vehicles to provide features such as battery management and range estimation.

Request free sample copy of this research study:https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21560

Market Segments

The automotive TIC market is segmented by service, application, and region. By service, the market is classified into testing, inspection, certification, and others. Based on application, it is bifurcated into electric vehicles, battery systems, telematics, and others. Region-wise, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Key Players

The global automotive TIC market includes players such as Dekra SE TÜV SÜD Group, Applus Services S.A., SGS Group, TÜV Nord Group, TÜV Rheinland Group, Bureau Veritas S.A., Intertek Group PLC, Eurofins Scientific, Element Materials Technology, and others.

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/inquiry-before-buying/GIS21560

Key Drivers

The automotive TIC market is driven by the growing number of vehicle recalls and the need for efficient quality control in the automotive industry.

The TIC market is also driven by the increasing demand for vehicle safety and the need for better automotive components.

In addition, the TIC market is also driven by the increasing demand for alternative fuel sources and the need for better fuel economy.

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm

headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients

with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research

needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust

and transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700