Dental Equipment Market to grow up to USD 13.1 billion in 2031 at a CAGR of 7.1% during the projection period

New York, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Global Dental Equipment Market was valued at USD 6.6 billion in 2021 and it is anticipated to grow up to USD 13.1 billion in 2031 at a CAGR of 7.1% during the projection period.

Dental equipment is a tool that is used in the diagnosis, assessment, and treatment of various oral diseases. Dental instruments are used by the dentist and staff during a dental procedure. There are various dental instruments used by oral health care professionals for carrying out different therapeutic procedures. Owing to increased dental diseases and their treatment, increased demand for cosmetic dentistry, and advancement in technology, the demand for dental equipment is anticipated to grow over the upcoming years.

Market Trends and Drivers

The key factors such as the development of technologically advanced technologies are propelling the growth of the market. The dental industry has evolved over the years with the development of new dental materials. Patient compliance has concurrently increased, with a sharp increase in the demand for minimally invasive procedures. Dental lasers have seen increasing use in surgical procedures like gum lifting and teeth whitening to eliminate or minimize blood loss and reduce patient discomfort. Adhesive dentistry is another area that has gained attention—this uses composite materials to improve aesthetics and strengthen teeth with minimal damage to tooth structures. Owing to that, the number of people opting for such procedures is increasing.

Global Dental Equipment Market Segmental Overview

The report analyses the global dental equipment market based on products, end user, and region.

Global Dental Equipment Market by Products

Based on products, it is segmented into therapeutic dental equipment and diagnostic dental equipment. The therapeutic dental equipment segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The key factors such as the rapidly growing aging population and the increasing incidence of dental disorders and diseases are boosting the growth of the market.

Global Dental Equipment Market by End User

Based on end user, it is segmented into hospitals & clinics, academic & research institutes, and others. The dental hospitals & clinics segment is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The key factors such as the increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals across the globe, rapid adoption of advanced technologies coupled with increasing dental tourism in emerging markets and the rising number of group dental practices in developed countries are boosting the market during the forecast period.

Geographical Analysis of the Global Dental Equipment Market

Region-wise, it is studied across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World. The North American region is likely to dominate the market during the forecast period. The growing demand for cosmetic dentistry coupled with the rising patient population for dental diseases is boosting the growth of the region.

Major Players in Dental Equipment Market

The key players in the dental equipment market are DENTSPLY Sirona (US), Planmeca Group (Finland), Envista Holdings (US), Align Technology (US), A-dec Inc. (US), J. MORITA CORP. (Japan), GC Corporation (Japan), Midmark Corporation (US), Straumann Holdings AG (Switzerland), 3M Company (US), BIOLASE, Inc. (US), 3Shape A/S (Denmark), BEGO GmbH & Co. Kg (Germany), Ultradent Products, Inc. (US), Yoshida Dental MFG. Co., Ltd. (Japan), Nakanishi Inc. (Japan), DentalEZ, Inc. (US), Carestream Dental LLC. (US), Takara Belmont Corporation (Japan), Nova Instruments (UK), NewTom (Italy), Millennium Dental Technologies, Inc. (US), PreXion, Inc. (Japan), Brasseler USA (US), Ivoclar Vivadent AG (Liechtenstein), AMD LASERS (US), Aseptico (US), and BIEN-AIR DENTAL (US).

