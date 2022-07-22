Air Filters Market Size with Growth Opportunities, Top Countries Data, Future Trends and Share with Revenue Forecast 2022 to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Global Air Filters Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Air Filters Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

An air filter is a device that removes contaminants from the air. It is typically used to remove particles such as dust, pollen, mold spores, and pet dander from the air. Air filters are used in a variety of applications, including HVAC systems, air purifiers, and vacuum cleaners.

Key Trends

There are three key trends in air filters technology:

1. Increased Efficiency: Air filters are becoming more efficient at trapping particles, including small particles such as viruses and bacteria. This is thanks to advances in materials and manufacturing technology.

2. Greater durability: Air filters are also becoming more durable, meaning they can last longer before needing to be replaced. This is thanks to improved materials and manufacturing processes.

3. Smarter design: Air filters are being designed to be more effective at trapping particles while still allowing air to flow freely. This is thanks to advances in engineering and design.

Key Drivers

The key drivers of the air filter market are the rising awareness about the health hazards posed by air pollution and the stringent government regulations regarding air quality.

Additionally, the increasing demand for air purifiers in commercial and industrial applications is also driving the growth of the air filters market.

The rising disposable incomes and the changing lifestyle patterns of consumers in emerging economies are also expected to boost the demand for air filters in the coming years.

Market Segments

The Air Filters Market is segmented by type, filter media, market type, and region. The market is further classified based on type into intake and cabin. The filter media segment is classified into intake-cellulose & synthetic and cabin-particle & activated carbon. Business types discussed in report are OEM and aftermarket. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Air Filters Market includes players such as Denso Corporation, Mann & Hummel Group, Affinia Group Inc., Mahle Group, Sogefi S.P.A., Donaldson Company Inc., Ahlstrom Corporation, Acdelco Corporation, Hengst SE & CO. KG and Cummins Inc.

