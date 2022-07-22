Air Traffic Management and Consulting Market Future Business Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Segments, Sales, Supply, Demand and Forecast to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Global Air Traffic Management and Consulting Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Air Traffic Management and Consulting Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Air traffic management (ATM) is the science of organizing and directing the movement of aircraft in order to avoid collisions and maximize efficiency. It is a critical element of aviation safety and efficiency, and includes both ground-based and airborne components.

Request sample copy of this research study: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-sample/GIS21479/

Key Trends

The development of Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Consulting technology is driven by the need to improve the efficiency of the air traffic system, while reducing the environmental impact of aviation. The ATM system is a complex network of systems and equipment that must operate in harmony to provide safe and efficient air traffic control.

One key trend is the development of Automatic Dependent Surveillance-Broadcast (ADS-B) technology. ADS-B is a cooperative surveillance technology that uses aircraft transponders to automatically transmit their precise location, altitude, and velocity data to ground stations and other aircraft equipped with ADS-B receivers.

Another key trend is the development of NextGen, a new ATM system being implemented in the United States. NextGen will use a variety of new technologies, including ADS-B, to provide more efficient and safe air traffic control.

The trend toward greater automation and integration of ATM systems will continue in the future as the demand for efficient and safe air traffic control increases.

Key Drivers

There are various key drivers of Air Traffic Management and Consulting market.

Firstly, the increasing demand for air travel is one of the major drivers for this market. With the growing global economy, there has been a significant increase in the number of people travelling by air. This has resulted in an increased demand for air traffic management services.

Secondly, the need for efficient and safe air traffic management is another key driver for this market. With the increasing number of aircrafts and flights, there is a need for efficient air traffic management to ensure the safety of passengers and crew.

Thirdly, the government regulations regarding air traffic management are another key driver for this market. The government regulations are designed to improve the safety and efficiency of air traffic management.

Fourthly, the advancement in technology is another key driver for this market. The new technologies are helping to improve the efficiency of air traffic management.

Get Customized Report as Per Your Requirement: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/request-customization/GIS21479/

Market Segments

The Air Traffic Management and Consulting Market is segmented by airspace, offering, application and region. By airspace, the market is divided into air traffic services, flow management, airspace management and aeronautical info management. Based on offering, it is segmented into hardware, software & solutions. On the basis of application, it is bifurcated into communication, navigation, surveillance and automation. Region-wise the market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Key Players

The Air Traffic Management and Consulting Market includes players such as Honeywell International Inc., Northrop Grumman Corporation, Searidge Technologies, Harris Corporation, Raytheon Company, BAE Systems PLC, Saab AB, Thales Group, Indra Sistemas S.A. and Lockheed Martin Corporation.

Purchase your copy now: https://www.globalinsightservices.com/checkout/single_user/GIS21479/

With Global Insight Services, you receive:

10-year forecast to help you make strategic decisions

In-depth segmentation which can be customized as per your requirements

Free consultation with lead analyst of the report

Excel data pack included with all report purchases

Robust and transparent research methodology

About Global Insight Services:

Global Insight Services (GIS) is a leading multi-industry market research firm headquartered in Delaware, US. We are committed to providing our clients with highest quality data, analysis, and tools to meet all their market research needs. With GIS, you can be assured of the quality of the deliverables, robust & transparent research methodology, and superior service.

Contact Us:

Global Insight Services LLC

16192, Coastal Highway, Lewes DE 19958

E-mail: info@globalinsightservices.com

Phone: +1-833-761-1700