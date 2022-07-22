Functional Food and Beverage Market Overview by recent opportunities, growth size, regional analysis and forecasts to 2031

New York, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Global Functional Food and Beverage Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Functional Food and Beverage Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Functional food and beverage is a food or drink that has been specifically designed to have a positive effect on health beyond providing basic nutrition. Functional foods are often fortified with vitamins, minerals, herbs, or other substances that are believed to have health-promoting or disease-preventing properties. Functional beverages may also be enhanced with these same types of ingredients.

Key Trends

There are several key trends in functional food and beverage technology. One is the development of more sophisticated methods of delivery, such as microencapsulation and nanotechnology. These methods can help to improve the bioavailability of nutrients and make it easier to target specific groups of consumers.

Another trend is the use of functional ingredients that are not only nutritious but also have other health benefits, such as antioxidants, probiotics, and phytochemicals. In addition, there is an increasing focus on natural and organic ingredients, as well as on fortifying foods with vitamins, minerals, and other nutrients.

Finally, there is a trend towards developing more convenient and portable products, such as snacks and drinks, that can be consumed on the go. This is in response to the increasing demand for healthy alternatives to traditional fast food.

Key Drivers

There are several key drivers of the functional food and beverage market. The first driver is the aging population. The global population is aging, and this trend is expected to continue. This demographic shift is expected to increase the demand for functional foods and beverages, as older adults are more likely to suffer from chronic diseases.

The second driver is the growing prevalence of chronic diseases. The number of people suffering from chronic diseases is increasing, and this is expected to continue. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases is expected to increase the demand for functional foods and beverages, as these products can help to prevent or manage these conditions.

The third driver is the growing awareness of the importance of nutrition. The general public is becoming more aware of the importance of nutrition and the role that diet plays in maintaining health. This is expected to increase the demand for functional foods and beverages, as these products can help to improve the nutritional quality of the diet.

Market Segmentation

The report segments the functional food market into ingredient, product, application and region. By product, it is segregated into bakery & cereals, dairy products, meat, and others. According to application, it is divided into sports nutrition, weight management, clinical nutrition, cardio health and others. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players profiled in functional food market report include Danone, Glanbia PLC, Hearthside Food Solutions LLC, Mars Incorporated, Meiji Co., Ltd., Nestlé S.A., Raisio PLC, Royal frieslandcampina N.V., Sanitarium Health Food Company and The Kraft Heinz Company.

