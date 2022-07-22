Space Sensors and Actuators Market Analysis– Industry Specific Opportunities and Trends Affecting the Growth

New York, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Global Space Sensors and Actuators Market report from Global Insight Services is the single authoritative source of intelligence on Space Sensors and Actuators Market. The report will provide you with analysis of impact of latest market disruptions such as Russia-Ukraine war and Covid-19 on the market. Report provides qualitative analysis of the market using various frameworks such as Porters’ and PESTLE analysis. Report includes in-depth segmentation and market size data by categories, product types, applications, and geographies. Report also includes comprehensive analysis of key issues, trends and drivers, restraints and challenges, competitive landscape, as well as recent events such as M&A activities in the market.

Space sensors and actuators are devices that are used to measure and control physical quantities in space. They are used in a variety of applications such as spacecraft guidance and control, attitude determination and control, and docking and rendezvous. Space sensors and actuators can be either active or passive. Active devices emit energy, such as radar or lidar, while passive devices do not. Space sensors and actuators can be either direct-reading or indirect-reading.

Key Trends

Some key trends in Space Sensors and Actuators technology are miniaturization, improved performance, and increased functionality.

Miniaturization: As space missions become more complex and demanding, there is an increasing need for smaller, more sophisticated sensors and actuators. This trend is driven by the need to save weight and increase payload capacity, as well as the desire to reduce the size of satellites and other spacecraft.

Improved performance: As space missions become more demanding, there is an increasing need for sensors and actuators that can operate in harsher environments and provide higher levels of performance. This trend is driven by the need to improve the accuracy and reliability of measurements, as well as the need to reduce the size and weight of spacecraft.

Increased functionality: As space missions become more complex, there is an increasing need for sensors and actuators that can perform multiple functions. This trend is driven by the need to reduce the number of separate components on a spacecraft, as well as the need to improve the flexibility and adaptability of spacecraft.

Key Drivers

Some of the key drivers of the space sensors and actuators market include the increasing demand for the miniaturization of satellites, the need for advanced pointing and stabilization control, and the increasing demand for high-precision sensors. Other drivers include the need for better thermal management of space-based assets and the increasing demand for radiation-hardened sensors.

The miniaturization of satellites is driving the demand for smaller and more advanced sensors and actuators. The need for advanced pointing and stabilization control is driven by the increasing number of satellites being launched into orbit and the need to keep them stable and operational. The increasing demand for high-precision sensors is driven by the need for better data and imagery from space-based assets.

The need for better thermal management of space-based assets is driven by the need to protect them from the harsh environment of space. The increasing demand for radiation-hardened sensors is driven by the need to protect space-based assets from the harmful effects of radiation.

Market Segmentation

The Space Sensors and Actuators Market is segmented by product type, end-user and region. By product type, the market is segmented by sensors and actuators. By end-user, the market is classified into commercial, government and defense. By region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and rest of the world.

Key Players

The key players in the Space Sensors and Actuators Market are Texas Instruments Incorporated, Honeywell International Inc., Moog Inc, Teledyne UK Limited, Ametek, Inc, TE Connectivity, RUAG Group, MinebeaMitsumi Inc., Renesas Electronics Corporation., and Bradford Space .

