Soybean Oil Market CAGR of 5% to reach US$ 33 Bn by the end of the forecast period

A latest intelligence report published by Fact.MR estimates that the global soybean oil market revenues will maintain a positive growth rate between 2021 and 2031, following a CAGR of 5% to reach US$ 33 Bn by the end of the forecast period. Prospects appear highly lucrative in the short-run, with an anticipated valuation of over US$ 21 Bn in 2022.

From 2016 to 2020, the market experienced moderate yet positive growth, expanding at under 5% CAGR to reach US$ 20 Bn. Production crunches attributed to the imposition of mandatory lockdowns in the initial half of 2020 amid COVID-19 temporarily stalled growth prospects.

In recent years, global soybean production has increased incessantly, attributed to its increasing application in the food & beverage industry. Demand is acquiring traction, owing to the presence of omega-3 fatty acids and polyunsaturated fats. According to the U.S Department of Agriculture, global production volume is anticipated to reach 385.524 million metric tons in FY 2021-22.

Soybean Oil Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Soybean Oil market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Soybean Oil market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Soybean Oil supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advances for cancer screening, mergers, and acquisitions.

In December 2019, Patanjali Ayurveda completed its acquisition of bankrupt Ruchi Soya at INR 4350 Crores through an insolvency process. The acquisition will help Patanjali acquire edible oil plants as also soyabean oil brands such as Mahakosh and Ruchi Gold.

In May 2021, Archer Daniels Midland Company announced the manufacture of North Dakota’s first dedicated soybean crushing and refinery plant to meet fast-growing demand from food, feed, industrial and biofuel customers, including producers of renewable diesel.

Report benefits & key questions answered

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Soybean Oil demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Pulse Oximeters. As per the study, the demand for Soybean Oil will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Pulse Oximeters. As per the study, the demand for Soybean Oil will grow through 2031. Soybean Oil historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Soybean Oil consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Soybean Oil Market Segmentations:

Product Type Processed Soybean Oil Virgin Soybean Oil

End User Soybean Oil for Foodservice Soybean Oil for Food Processor Soybean Oil for Retail

Distribution Channel Soybean Oil Sales via Modern Trade Channels Soybean Oil Sales via Franchise Outlets Soybean Oil Sales via Speciality Stores Soybean Oil Sales via Online Distribution Channels



