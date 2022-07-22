Athletic Footwear Market revenues will surge at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2021 and 2031

Recently published Fact.MR intelligence on the global athletic footwear market forecasts a steady growth outlook, expecting an increase of 4.5% in value CAGR terms. As per the report, the market will be valued at over US$ 124 Bn by the end of the 2021-2031 assessment period. As of 2021, the market is positioned to reach US$ 79.52 Bn.

Historical projections reflect an identical growth trail, with a recorded CAGR of around 4% from 2016-2020 and reaching US$ 76.19 Bn in value terms. Demand underwent a dual transformation amid the COVID-19 pandemic, initially contracting sharply amid restrictions on outdoor sporting events, eventually regaining momentum as fitness enthusiasts began investing their time in sports activities across residential settings.

The athletic footwear market is influenced by several pluses such as mid foot balancing, cushioning, better speed control, anti-friction properties, comfort, breathability slowing down perspiration, new innovations in footwear which further improve their functionality such as reduction in weight and heel stabilization and easy availability.

Competitive Landscape

Prominent players are embracing innovative approaches such as ground-breaking marketing tactics, technological advancements, mergers, and acquisitions. In April 2021, Asics launched the latest METASPEED Edge- which enables more runner to strive for their best time without adapting their running style. The design of METASPEED™ Edge is ideal for cadence-style runners by helping them extend their stride length and improve their overall efficiency. In Sept 2021, Skechers announced the launch of the all-new skechers GOrun Razor excess for men, which builds on the popularity of the award-winning Gorun Razor 3. The product is designed for every kind of runner, which deliver a swift and comfortable run with highly responsive, ultra-lightweight and durable HYPER BURST cushioning, as well as Goodyear rubber technology for enhanced traction, stability and durability.



Athletic Footwear Market Segmentations:

Product Type Running Athletic Shoes Athleisure Shoes Gym/ Aerobics Athletic Shoes Backpacking Athletic Shoes Trekking Athletic Boots Rugged Athletic Boots Specialty Athletic Boots Mountaineering Athletic Boots Other Athletic Footwear

Distribution Channel Athletic Footwear Sales via Hypermarkets/Supermarkets Athletic Footwear Sales via Departmental Stores Athletic Footwear Sales via Speciality Stores Athletic Footwear Sales via Online Retail Athletic Footwear Sales via Sport Stores Athletic Footwear Sales via Other Channels

Price-based Economy Athletic Footwear Mid-range Athletic Footwear Premium Athletic Footwear Super-Premium Athletic Footwear

Demographics Athletic Footwear for Men Athletic Footwear for Women Athletic Footwear for Kids



