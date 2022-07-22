Demand For Automotive Rear Spoiler Market To Increase Substantially From Key -Use Industry Sectors : Fact.MR

The spoiler is mostly used in sports or high-performance cars, however, they have become common in passenger vehicles. Not only for styling purpose, spoilers are used for reducing drag, thereby offering better performance. Both front and rear spoilers serve their purpose, front spoilers direct the airflow away, whereas rear spoilers minimize turbulence at the rear of the car. Automotive rear spoiler manufacturers are using various lightweight materials in order to develop the spoiler. Most of the manufacturers have starter using silicon and carbon materials as silicon as a material consist high thermal characteristics and offer longer life to the product. Meanwhile, carbon is lightweight and durable, however, is expensive compared to other materials. Regulations on emissions in various countries are also encouraging the use of carbon fiber as a material for the spoiler but due to the cost parameter it is limited to the luxury cars. Owing to the innovative technologies, manufacturers are focusing on developing active aerodynamics that works and operates when the air blows inside the wings allowing the rapid movement.

According to the report by Fact.MR, the global automotive rear spoiler market is expected to witness robust growth. The market is estimated to register 6.9% CAGR during 2017-2022. Generating down force on the body of the car, rear spoiler decreases the amount of air going under the vehicle thereby reducing lift and drag coefficient. Manufacturers are using various materials to develop spoiler. They have started using silicon polymers, as it provides longer product life. However, spoiler manufacturers are also looking for new lightweight material that can be used to develop automotive spoiler. Following are the insights on how the market will perform in the coming years.

Prominent Key Players of Automotive Rear Spoiler Market Survey Report:

Plastic All SA

Magna International Inc.

POLYTEC Holding AG

SMP Germany GmbH

Albar Industries Inc.

Rehau GmbH

SRG Global

Global Automotive Rear Spoiler Market Segments

By material type, the global automotive rear spoiler market is segmented as follows: ABS Plastic carbon fiber fiberglass stole

By technology type, the global automotive rear spoiler market is segmented as follows: Blow Molding Automotive Rear Spoiler System Injection molded automotive rear spoiler system Reaction injection molded automotive rear spoiler system

By vehicle type, the global automotive rear spoiler market is segmented as follows: passenger vehicles commercial vehicles



By distribution channel, the global automotive rear spoiler market is segmented as follows: OEM convenience store

By region, the global automotive rear spoiler market is segmented as follows: North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MY



