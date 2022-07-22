Global Agricultural Sprayers Market To Record Considerable Opportunity Assessment Through Forecast Period : Fact.MR

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Agricultural Sprayers market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of Agricultural Sprayers

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Agricultural Sprayers, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Agricultural Sprayers Market.

A recent study published by Fact.MR estimates the agricultural sprayer sales to surpass 3 million units by 2020. The study finds that technological transformations and digitization of the agriculture industry, along with demand for new tools and production methods, will remain key to growth of the agricultural sprayers industry.

According to the study, leading manufacturers are adopting cognitive technologies to meet growing end-user requirements for more efficient, productive, and precise agricultural machines. More than 75 million IoT-integrated agricultural equipment & machinery will be sold by 2020, according to the World Government Summit. The shift in end-user preferences for modern farming techniques and equipment has led to an upsurge in the sales of next-generation agricultural machineries, in turn influencing growth of the agricultural sprayers market.

The global agricultural sprayers market was valued at around US$ 1.8 Bn in 2020, which amounts to close to 1.6% share of the overall agricultural equipment market. Sales of agricultural sprayers are projected to accelerate at a healthy CAGR of 6% to top US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031.

Demand for battery-operated agricultural sprayers is set to increase steadily at a CAGR of 4% across the assessment period of 2021 to 2031. Latest trends of agricultural sprayers and technological advancements in agricultural sprayers will pave the way for increased opportunities for market layers over the next ten years.

Agricultural Sprayers Market Size (2020) US$ 1.8 Bn Sales Forecast for Agricultural Sprayers (2031) US$ 3.2 Bn Global Market Growth Rate (2021 to 2031) 6% CAGR Market Share of Top 5 Agricultural Sprayer Manufacturers 40%

Key Market Segments Covered in Agricultural Sprayers Industry Research

Product Type Handheld Agricultural Sprayers Self-propelled Sprayers Low HP Agricultural Sprayers Medium HP Agricultural Sprayers High HP Agricultural Sprayers Tractor-mounted Agricultural Sprayers Trailed Agricultural Sprayers Aerial Agriculture Sprayers Others Driverless Agricultural Sprayers Technically Advanced Faster Sprayers Modern Sprayers Autonomous Sprayers Autonomous Crop Sprayers Autonomous Orchard Sprayers

Capacity Ultra-low Volume Agricultural Sprayers Low Volume Agricultural Sprayers High Volume Agricultural Sprayers

Power Source Manual Agricultural Sprayers Battery-operated Agricultural Sprayers Fuel-operated Agricultural Sprayers Solar Agricultural Sprayers Electric Agricultural Sprayers

Nozzle Type Agricultural Sprayers with Hydraulic Nozzle Agricultural Sprayers with Gaseous Nozzle Agricultural Sprayers with Centrifugal Nozzle Agricultural Sprayers with Thermal Nozzle

Usage Field Sprayers Orchard Sprayers Gardening Sprayers



Competitive Landscape

Major corporations are acquiring sprayer companies, which is projected to result in market consolidation.

In August 2020, Yamaha Motor Co., Ltd., the parent company of Yamaha Motor Corporation in the United States, announced the beginning of a pesticide spraying service in Thailand using Yamaha Motor’s FAZER R unmanned industrial helicopter. Siam Yamaha Motor Robotics Co., Ltd., a joint company, will develop the product (SYMR). With the launch of this product, the company will be able to address the growing need for improved pest control in agriculture as well as high-quality spraying solutions.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Global agricultural sprayers market to top US$ 3.2 Bn by 2031.

Handheld agricultural sprayers projected to reach around US$ 400 Mn by 2031.

Self-propelled agricultural sprayers projected to record above 7% CAGR over the next 10 years.

Market in APEJ holds share of more than 40%.

Market in Japan to record 4% CAGR over forecast period of 2021- 2031.

“Rising adoption of precision farming techniques and various technologies such as drones and self-driving sprayers is creating significant and appealing potential for agriculture sprayer suppliers to flourish,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

