Demand For Dental Anesthetics Market To Be Fueled By Changes In Consumer Perception And Growing Awareness : Fact.MR

According to a new study by Fact.MR, sales of dental anesthetics are anticipated to surpass US$ 880 Mn in 2019, up from a value of over US$ 840 Mn in 2018. Gains are underpinned by various factors, including rising number of dental patients, proliferation of dentistry centers, and growing awareness about oral health ailments, and others.

Dental anesthetics are an integral part of the dental and oral medicine. The Fact.MR study opines that the necessity of dental anesthesia in the oral surgeries, especially in complicated cases, will boost their adoption during the assessment period. Broader factors concerning the dental and oral medicine, especially renewed focus on managing pain during complicated dental surgeries and operations is likely to impact the growth of dental anesthetics market.

“The market for dental anesthetics is accelerating at a rapid pace, in parallel with the ever-growing demand for painless oral procedures. Availability of advanced and painless dentistry devices and equipment is making dental anesthetics appealing to a wider patient base.” says Fact.MR report.

The Fact.MR study opines that lidocaine will continue to remain the top selling dental anesthetic, closely followed by articaine. Preference for these anesthetics is growing owing to their high efficiency, rapid action, and relatively lesser sensitivity and toxicity. Licocaine is frequently combined with adrenaline to extend the duration of anesthesia, reduce associated bleeding, decrease toxicity, and provide a bloodless field during dental procedures. These factors have been increasing the adoption of licocaine in the dental anesthetics market.

According to the study, macro-economic factors, such as unhealthy eating habits, growing per capita healthcare expenditure, and paradigm shift towards painless value-based dental procedure, are driving market growth. Rising cases of dental disorders have the potential to directly impact the need for better oral health solutions, which, in turn, will create growth opportunities for stakeholders during the forecast period.

US Remains a Lucrative Market, Sales in Emerging Markets Growing Steadily

According to the Fact.MR study, sales of dental anesthetics will remain concentrated in the US. The oral care industry in North America has witnessed a fillip in recent years, on account of growing baby boomer population, and increasing awareness about the importance of treating oral diseases at an early stage. These factors are likely to create significant opportunities for dental anesthetics stakeholders over the course of the forecast period.

Key Segments Covered in the Dental Anesthetics Market Report

By Product : Lidocaine Mepivacaine Prilocaine Articaine Other Dental Anesthetics

By Mode of Administration : Injectable Dental Anesthetics Non-Injectable Dental Anesthetics Spray (Topical) Dental Anesthetics

By Distribution Channel : Dental Anesthetics Sales through Hospital Pharmacies Dental Anesthetics Sales through Retail Pharmacies Dental Anesthetics Sales through Mail Order Pharmacies Dental Anesthetics Sales through Drug Stores



Research Methodology

Fact.MR's patented research methodology is based on the holistic approach, and involves an extensive primary as well as secondary research methodology for gathering the most reliable, valued data, which is then transformed into the most viable set of actionable insights for market participants.

While the Fact.MR study remains bullish on the prospects of dental anesthetics market in developed countries, opportunities are also likely to emerge in developing countries. The study opines that growing investment in healthcare sector, coupled with high prevalence of oral cancer in some countries, is likely to sustain healthy demand for dental anesthetics in these countries.

High Cost Continues to Inhibit Growth

Dental treatment is expensive, averaging 5% of overall health expenditure and 20% of out-of-pocket health expenditure in various high-income countries. Although, the dental anesthetics market is likely to witness substantial growth during the foreseeable future, expensive and advanced painless treatment options may limit the widespread adoption of dental anesthetics.

