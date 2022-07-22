Massive Wood Slabs Market Estimated To Experience A Hike In Growth During The Forecast Period 2020 – 2030

Demand for massive wood slabs is projected to witness significant increment, globally, over the forecast period, due to increasing preference for wooden furniture among consumers, especially in developed regions. Rapid urbanization and improved lifestyle in these regions have led to significant upsurge in demand for wooden furniture, which has subsequently increased demand for massive wood slabs. As such, manufacturers have also increased their production of massive wood slabs and wood products. For instance, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), in the year 2018, production of forest products increased by around 5% and international wood trade value was 11% higher as compared to year 2017.

According to a recent report published by Fact.MR, the global massive wood slabs market will expand at CAGR of 5% in terms of value, and will account for more than US$ 2 billion by the end of forecast period (2020–2030).

Key Manufacturers Focus on Expanding Product Portfolio for Growth

The global massive wood slabs market is fragmented in nature, with a majority of market share owned by small-scale players or saw mill owners. Key manufacturers are focusing on expanding their product portfolios by adding new tree species. For instance, in Traverse City, a U.S.-based massive wood supplier – Rare Earth Hardwoods – has added over 40 domestic and exotic massive wood slab species into its portfolio. Another U.S.-based massive wood supplier – Wood Vendors, Inc. – has added 35 types of wood slab species into its product portfolio.

Massive Wood Slabs Market Segmentations:

Wood Type Mahogany Teak Ebony Rosewood Pine Spruce Oak Fir Larch Maple Walnut Cedar Others

Slab Type Rough Milled Sanded Small Slabs

Width Less than 12 Inches 12 – 16 Inches 17 – 20 Inches 21 – 24 Inches 25 – 30 Inches Over 30 Inches

Application Coffee Tables End Tables Benches Bar Tops Others

Sales Channel Direct Sales Timber Wholesalers Timber Online Stores

Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



