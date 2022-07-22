Artificial Sweetener Market is expected to grow at a CAGR exceeding 3% over the 2021-2031 forecast period

Fact MR’s latest report on the artificial sweetener market reveals vital aspects and estimates the market valuation to approach US$ 2.6 Bn by 2031. According to the analysis, the market is expected to grow at a CAGR surpassing 3% over the forecast period. In the short-run, a valuation of US$ 2 Bn has been projected by 2021.

Historically, from 2016 to 2020, the market registered considerable growth, closing in at US$ 1.8 Bn by the end of the aforementioned historical period. Heightened health consciousness amidst the COVID-19 pandemic crisis heightened sales of sugar-free or low-sugar foodstuffs and beverages, particularly across online platforms. This consequently boded well for the demand for artificial sweeteners.

Growing consumption of low-calorie food varieties, diet carbonated soft drinks, and sugar substitutes have been cited as key growth levers of artificial sweetener market. According to the World Sugar Organization, average per capita sugar consumption in 2019 stood at 22.1 kg. This number is expected to rise to 218 kg per capita by 2029. Naturally, such high sugar consumption will increase instances of obesity, hyperglycemia and diabetes. Therefore, sales of artificial sweeteners will impel further.

Artificial Sweetener Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Artificial Sweetener market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2021-2031.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Artificial Sweetener market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Artificial Sweetener supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

The research is beneficial for shareholders in the artificial sweetener market, including investors, manufacturers, service providers, distributors, and suppliers, and can help them in developing suitable business strategies to flourish in the market.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

Strategic Agreements to Remain Key Strategy in Artificial Sweetener Market:

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

Artificial Sweetener demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for artificial sweeteners. As per the study, the demand for Artificial Sweetener will grow through 2031.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Milk Thistle Supplements. As per the study, the demand for Artificial Sweetener will grow through 2031. Artificial Sweetener historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2021-2031. Artificial Sweetener consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Artificial Sweetener Market Segmentations:

Product Type Aspartame-based Artificial Sweetener Acesulfame-Potassium (Ace-K) based Artificial Sweetener Sucralose based Artificial Sweetener Saccharin based Artificial Sweetener Cyclamate based Artificial Sweetener Others (Neotame, Advantame)

End Use Application Artificial Sweetener for Beverages Artificial Sweetener for Dairy Products Artificial Sweetener for Bakery & Confectionery Artificial Sweetener for Dietary Supplements Artificial Sweetener for Bread Spreads Artificial Sweetener for Pharmaceuticals Artificial Sweetener for Personal Care Applications Artificial Sweetener for Other Applications

Form Powdered Artificial Sweeteners Artificial Sweetener Tablets Artificial Sweetener Syrup



· By Region, Global Artificial Sweetener Market is segmented as:

North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



