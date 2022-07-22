Well Intervention Market is projected to reach US$ 14 Bn by the end of 2031.

A recently published report by Fact.MR reveals that the global well intervention market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7% during the forecast period (2021-2031), reaching US$ 14 Bn by 2031. Heavy investments in the discovery of new oilfields reserves on the account of rapid depletion of existing reserves and an incessant demand for oil and gas are anticipated to translate into the growth of the well intervention market.

Historical analysis of the market establishes that well intervention services demand surged at approximately 6% value CAGR from 2016-2020. Rising subsea well counts and the need to improve recovery rates from developed fields are likely growth stimulators. Prospects contracted substantially during COVID-19, as cessation of energy exploration projects amid imposition of strict lockdowns resulted in limited output. However, as curbs eased, projections have gradually recovered.

The global market of well intervention is likely to gain high traction in the near future, with many E&P companies and oilfield operators shifting their investments and exploration efforts toward offshore assets to uncover large discoveries. So far, over 70% of new discoveries are deemed to be found in offshore areas.

Market Competition

Some of the key players in the market include Schlumberger, Halliburton, HELIX ESG, Weatherford International Plc, National Oilwell Varco, Expro Group, GE, Deepwell AS, Hunting Energy Services, Oceaneering International Inc., Archer, Basic Energy Services Inc., Trican Well Service Ltd., Precision Drilling Corporation, Superior Energy Services Inc. and others

In April 2021, Halliburton Company announced a new wireline logging service that helps operators acquire more accurate well data to better evaluate production potential called StrataXaminer. The tool delivers high-resolution images of the reservoir structure to identify bedding, fracture patterns, fault zones, and potential flow barriers with increased accuracy.

In March 2021, Schlumberger and Microsoft announced an expanded strategic partnership to accelerate new technologies for the energy industry. The first offering, the Schlumberger Enterprise Data Management Solution for the OSDU Data Platform—a new industry standard for energy data

Well Intervention Market Segmentations:

Type Light Well Intervention Medium Well Intervention Heavy Well Intervention

Services Coiled Tubing Well Intervention Subsea Landing String Well Intervention Services Fishing Well Intervention Services Wireline Cased Well Intervention Sidetracking Well Intervention Thru Tubing Well Intervention Slickline Well Intervention Other Well Intervention Services

Application Onshore Well Intervention Services Offshore Well Intervention Services



