Agricultural Films Market is Anticipated to Increase at 6% CAGR to Reach Sales of US$ 6.5 Bn by 2031 End

Latest industry survey by Fact MR, predicts Agricultural Films sales to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as chemical and materials sales gradually recover post disruptions caused by COVID-19.

The market intelligence study therefore includes demographics analysis so market players can plan their product and marketing strategy. It offers sales outlook in 20+ countries. It identifies the most lucrative segments to assist companies in creating winning strategies for future.

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Agricultural Films. The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Agricultural Films Market across various industries and regions.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Agricultural Films market. This report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of Agricultural Films, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Agricultural Films Market.

Key Segments Covered in Agricultural Films Industry Research

By Film Geomembrane Agricultural Silage Films Agricultural Mulching Films Greenhouse Plastic/Covering Film

By Material Ethylene Butyl Acrylate Agricultural Films Ethylene-Vinyl Acetate Agricultural Films Low-Density Polyethylene Agricultural Films LLDPE Agricultural Films LLPE Agricultural Films HDPE Agricultural Films Polypropylene Agricultural Films Polyamide Agricultural Films EVA Agricultural Films Ethylene Vinyl-Alcohol Copolymer Resins PVC Agricultural Films Others

By Application Agricultural Films for Bale Wrapping & Ensiling Agricultural Films for Silo Bags Manufacturing Agricultural Films for Tunnel Covers Agricultural Films for Bunker Ensiling Others



Key Takeaways from Market Study

The global agricultural films market is expected to grow 1.7X in value, creating an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 7.5 Bn by 2031.

In terms of value, silo bags manufacturing application is expected to register a CAGR of 5.9% to be valued at US$ 6.5 Bn by 2031-end.

Among the film types, mulch films and greenhouse plastics are expected to grow 1.9X and 1.7X, respectively, and create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 4.2 Bn and US$ 2.5 Bn each.

Low-density polyethylene material is estimated to account for 55.7% of the market value share by 2031-end, and gain 409.1 BPS in its market share.

East Asia is witnessing for highest consumption and the market here is expected to expand at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period. The region is expected to hold more than 52% of the market value share by 2031 and be valued over US$ 9.3 Bn.

“Agricultural film demand is gaining traction across several nations with unfavourable climate for crop production, aiming to reduce import dependency,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competitive Landscape

Majority of companies discussed in the report have focused on product launches and expanding their manufacturing units in developing regions. Strategies include innovation, collaborations with key players, partnerships, strategic alliances, and strengthening of regional and global distribution networks.

Some of the key developments are:

On 3rd January 2020, BASF SE announced the acquisition of Solvay’s polyamide business segment. With this acquisition, BASF got an opportunity to expand its business by operating eight production sites in different countries across the globe, including China, India, South Korea, North America, Europe, Mexico, and Brazil.

Lucro Plastecycle, a recycling company in India, and Dow Inc., signed a memorandum of understanding on 10th February 2021 to launch and develop polyethene film solutions by recycling used plastic products.

On 12th January 2021, Ab Rani Plast Oy introduced a product named “RaniWrap Ecol“ in Europe, and its trial also delivered excellent results, as it is considered a more sustainable product and will reduced carbon footprint.

On 4th March 2021, Berry Global announced an investment of US$ 30 Mn to increase the production capacity of hand stretch films and ultra-high-performance machines.

Similarly, other recent developments related to companies manufacturing agricultural films have been tracked by the team at Fact.MR, which are available in the full report.

Report Benefits & Key Questions Answered

Agricultural Films Company & brand share analysis: The report offers brand-share analysis on Agricultural Films market to offer a more in-depth competition deep-dive.

Agricultural Films Historical volume analysis: Factors affecting sales in the past are analyzed in detail. The report also offers comparative analysis between growth trajectory exhibited in 2016-2020 and 2021-2031.

Agricultural Films Category & segment level analysis: To offer a comprehensive analysis, the market identifies leading segments and highlights chief factors enabling growth across these categories.

Agricultural Films Consumption by demographics: The demographic analysis is intended at providing recommendations to companies to help them create growth strategies around dynamic consumption patterns.

Agricultural Films Manufacturing trend analysis: Manufacturing trend analysis is the key highlight of the study. It offers vital data on strategies adopted by market players to align their manufacturing strategies as per prevailing market trends.

Post COVID consumer spending on Agricultural Films: The survey offers a chapter dedicated to analyzing post COVID consumer behavior. Changes in their spending pattern are carefully analyzed to offer insights into potential impact on Agricultural Films sales.

More Valuable Insights on Agricultural Films Market

Fact.MR, in its new report, offers an unbiased Market Analysis of Agricultural Films, Sales and Demand of Agricultural Films, analyzing forecast statistics through 2019 and beyond. The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

