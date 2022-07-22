The Changing Food Landscape Demands Urgent Adaptation, Increasing Demand For Low-Fat Cool Whip Market

A recent study by Fact.MR projected the low-fat cool whip market to grow with a CAGR of 4.2% in the forecasted period. Currently, consumers growing cognizance to moderate fat contents in the nutrition choose to favor cool whip less frequently, or usage of reduced servings or additional supplementary food products.

Thus, food makers have started aiming on producing low-fat cool whip for diners and consumers that need a menu with low-fat items.

Additionally, the increasing trend of “non-GMO” and gluten-free products from the food industry is projected to drive the demand for low-fat cool whip market globally.

Reliability, Wellness, and Quality Conscious Consumers are Driving Demand for Low-Fat Cool Whip Market. With increased consumer concern regarding nutrition, the demand for diet products and zero-calorie or calorie-reduced foods has increased. Hence, the diet/light segment is expected to continue the upward trend, along with new categories of products containing specific ingredients to burn calories and suppress the appetite. Moreover, better-informed consumers tend to demand quality for both products and processes. Additionally, modified diets are in demand to increase the bioavailability of micronutrients in food at the individual/household level.

The Changing Food Landscape Demands Urgent Adaptation, hence Increasing Demand for Low-Fat Cool Whip Manufacturers nowadays describe low-fat cool whip as treat foods that serve as stress relievers or rewards. They are becoming gradually popular, exclusively as more people move to cities and have busy regimes, where food often offers rewards towards instant satisfaction and emotional breaks. Moreover, digital platforms are likely to change consumption behaviors by gradually providing consumers with consistent and high-quality food, consumption data, and speed of delivery. While technologies are enabling increased food transparency and accessibility in urbanized areas, the increase in low-end discounters and price transparency can enable food access in low-income neighborhoods and communities.

The US and Canada Demand Outlook for Low-Fat Cool Whip Market In terms of sales, the North American market is projected to take the lead in the global target market. The rising use of demand for animal gelatin-free or vegetarian sweets has increased expressively over the years is expected to fuel revenue growth of the target market. Furthermore, rising health consciousness is expected to help revenue growth in the North American low-fat cool whip market over the forecast period, resulting in increased demand for low-fat cool whip in bakery and confectionery applications.

Europe Low-Fat Cool Whip Market Outlook Over the forecast period, the European low-fat cool whip market is projected to expand at a moderate pace. Manufacturers are focusing on launching new and innovative forms hence, low-fat cool whip companies are making swift progress concerning evolving innovative low-fat cool whip products to light customer demands utilizing increasing nutritious, low-fat products however providing great cool whip taste that customers demand. The market for a low-fat cool whip is projected to see prompt growth throughout the projection period driven by investments done by market performers in advertising campaigns, social media marketing, and promotional activities.

Low-Fat Cool Whip Market: Key Players Some of the key players manufacturing low-fat cool whip are as follows- Lotte

Kafts (Mondelez)

Mars

Surya Foods (Priyagold)

DS Foods

Nestlé Nestle SA

Ferrara Candy Co.

DeMet’s Candy Co. Low-Fat Cool Whip: Market Segmentation Based on nature, the low-fat cool whip market can be segmented as- Organic Conventional

Based on product, the low-fat cool whip market can be segmented as- Dairy Heavy Light Others Non-Dairy

Based on packaging, the low-fat cool whip market can be segmented as- Tin Bottles and Jars Stand-up Pouches Cartons

Based on distribution channel, the low-fat cool whip market can be segmented as- B2B B2C Direct Sales Modern Trade Convenience Stores Departmental Store Specialty Store Online Retailers Other Sales Channels

Based on region, the low-fat cool whip market can be segmented as: North America U.S. and Canada Latin America Mexico, Brazil, Peru, Chile, Argentina and others Western Europe Germany, U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic countries, Belgium, Netherlands, and Luxembourg Eastern Europe Poland and Russia Asia Pacific China, India, Japan, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Australia, and New Zealand The Middle East and Africa GCC, Southern Africa, and North Africa



