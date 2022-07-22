A recent study by Fact.MR projected the almond butter market to grow with a CAGR of 8.2% in the forecasted period. With the continuously growing need for clean-label and plant-based products from the globe’s increasing population, almond butter has become an increasingly popular spread, smoothie booster, snack and sauce thickener. Hence, embracing a healthy lifestyle around the world is further accelerating the global market for almond butter. Additionally, innovation in the food & beverage industry, particularly in the plant-based food domain, with improved product appearance, texture, and taste while enhancing nutritional value and shelf life, has generated numerous opportunities for the almond butter market. Request for Sample here – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=6821

Growing Demand for Almond Butter as Creative Chocolate Development is Up Surging the Global Market Nowadays, consumers are inclined to look for chocolate indulgences made in a sustainable manner. Moreover, with consumers changing consumption patterns to more bite-sized or on-the-go snacking has, replaced sitting down to traditional meals. Additionally, almond butter’s indulgent and creamy texture is an opportunity for introducing both plant-based and crave able bona fides to chocolate snacks. This proposes that almond butter could remain to be an improved acceptance and use by chocolate consumers.

Craveability, Versatility, and Nutrition to Drive Almond Butter Demand Globally With rising consumption of snacks, bakery and dairy products, consumers are strongly influenced by the nutritional benefits of almond butter and the additional benefits of proteins, fiber, fats, vitamins and minerals. Moreover, consumers strongly agree that almond butter enriches the taste of other food while used as an ingredient. Additionally, almond butter fits into meals and snacks occasions and consumers use the almond butter servings in variety of ways, including as a snack by itself, as a spread on toast or bread or with vegetables and fruits. Being an important source of good fats, and nutrients like vitamin E and magnesium there is an escalating demand for almond butter globally.

The US and Canada Demand Outlook for Almond Butter Market In terms of sales, the North American market is projected to take the lead in the global target market. With increased consumption of healthy foods by U.S. consumers, nearly 20% of the consumers are inclined towards on-pack claims like “made with real ingredients” while buying food or beverage products. The application of almond butter in snacking has improved vividly over the years is anticipated to fuel revenue progression of the almond butter market. Moreover, almond butter has increased by 15.3% volume growth in US market over the last three years which is outpacing the overall nut butter category, hence promoting the almond butter market to grow at a high pace.

Europe Almond Butter Market Outlook The European almond butter market is estimated to grow at a moderate pace. Manufacturers are aiming on initiating new and innovative forms hence, almond butter companies are making swift progress concerning evolving innovative spreads options. The market for almond butter is estimated to see swift growth through the projection period driven by huge investments done by market players in social media marketing, and promotional activities towards increasing plant-based trends and towards consumers wish to eat more healthy nutritional food products. Request for Customization – https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RC&rep_id=6821

Almond Butter Market: Key Players Some of the key players manufacturing almond butter market are as follows- Prana Barney Butter

Solstice Canyon

Maranatha

Premier Organics

Futter’s Nut Butters

Zinke Orchards

Once Again Nut Butters

California Almonds

Cachhe Creek Foods

Nuts’n MoreJustin’s

Sokol & Company

The J.M. Smucker Company

Dakini Health Foods

Edennuts