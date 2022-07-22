Pallet Rack Safety Nets Market: Trade Logistics and Ecommerce Proliferation to Foster Growth

The global COVID-19 pandemic has turned several industries upside down by causing disruptions in their daily operations and limiting the supply of raw materials, hampering production and growth.

The global product fall protection systems market is estimated at USD 6.1 Billion in 2022 and is forecast to surpass USD 9.9 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032.

Report Attributes Details Base Year Value (2021A) USD 5.8 Billion Estimated Year Value (2022E) USD 6.1 Billion Projected Year Value (2032F) USD 9.9 Billion Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 5.1%

Global Product Fall Protection Systems Market by Category

By Product Type : Cargo Bednet / Stretch Web Cargo Load Bags Cargo Stabilizer Bar Lifting Basket Pallet Rack Safety Nets Rack Safety Cables Rack Safety Straps Ratchet Straps Slings Wire Mesh Backers

By Application : Warehousing Bundelling & Palletizing Road Freight Securing Railcar Securing Ship Securing Flat Rack Securing Others Applications

By End-Use Industries : Transportation & Logistics Construction Products Machinery & Equipment Steel & Metal Chemical & Materials Ports Food & Beverage Other End Use Industries

By Sales Channel : Company Online Channel Direct Sales Industrial Retailer Modern Trade Third Party Online Channel

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania MEA



Product Fall Protection Systems Market: North America Prevails Ahead of Europe in Terms of Volume Sales

Product fall protection systems market in North America continues to illustrate higher volume growth than the market in Europe, albeit the latter continues to hold comparatively greater market value share. Increasing momentum of the warehousing industry, in line with the rapid rise in ecommerce, is likely to bode well for growth of the product fall protection systems market in North America. Rise in awareness on product safety measures, coupled with growing demand for commercial warehousing facilities, will further drive North America’s product fall protection systems market.

In Europe, widespread awareness about the imperativeness of product safety systems is a key factor driving expansion of the product fall protection systems market. Majority of the product fall protection systems’ adoption in Europe remains consolidated in the transportation & logistics industries, and for construction products. Volume sales of product fall protection systems in Europe are set to record a CAGR of 3.8% through 2028, which is relatively higher than that in North America.

Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Product Fall Protection Systems Market

Leading manufacturing companies in the world are making use of deliver drones, autonomous vehicles, and automated factory equipment to transport goods efficiently and safely. Also, automating a warehouse is among the leading trends in the industrial sector, as a majority of industries including chemical and pharmaceutical industry are automating a variety of processes such as case picking, pulling items from shelves, and delivering them to desired locations.

Also, the key companies have adopted numerous strategies including partnership, merger & acquisition, expansion etc. product development is the key strategy to upscale their market presence among consumers.

For instance: On January 2022, w.w. Cannon, Inc. have received MHEDA MVP (Material Handling Equipment Distributor’s Association) (Most Valuable Partner) Award for their achievements in 2021.

