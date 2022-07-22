Industrial Battery Chargers Market is projected to witness growth at a CAGR of 2.6% During The Forecast Period 2020 – 2030

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global industrial battery chargers market, presenting historical demand data (2015-2019) and forecast statistics for the period of 2020-2030. The study divulges essential insights on the industrial battery chargers market on the basis of technology, battery rated voltage, output charging current, power rating, battery type, configuration, and end use sectors across eight major regions.

Global industrial battery chargers market was valued at US$ 2.1 billion in 2020 and is expected to add a value opportunity worth US$ 486.8 million during the forecast period. The market is set to grow at a sluggish 2.6% CAGR amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The global industrial battery chargers market is projected to witness stagnancy owing to the economic slowdown from COVID-19. Significant drop in the demand for oil & gas due to nation-wide lockdowns in many of the countries and a sharp decline in IT spending, has led to demand destruction of industrial battery chargers globally. In addition, irregularity and price variations of raw material supplies due to high demand–supply ratio is expected to hamper production of industrial battery chargers in the coming years. However, the global industrial battery market is projected to regain traction in the second half of the forecast period when the economy is anticipated to return to normalcy.

Industrial Battery Chargers Market – Scope of Report:

A latest publication by Fact.MR on the global Industrial Battery Chargers market evaluates the opportunities and current market landscape, and provides detailed analysis and updates about corresponding sections affecting the market.

The study offers detailed insights on key market dynamics, which include the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities in the market.

The principal aim of the study is to present exclusive information about how the market will perform during the forecast period of 2020-2030.

Important indicators for the successful growth of the Industrial Battery Chargers market are presented in this comprehensive report, which include Year-on-Year (Y-o-Y) growth analysis of the market, and compounded annual growth rate (CAGR), which are described in an exhaustive way in Fact.MR’s study.

This research study can support readers to know the demand for Industrial Battery Chargers supplements, and the quantitative development opportunities during the study period.

Insights and wisdom presented in this Fact.MR study can be leveraged by shareholders in the market, industry experts, investors, researchers, and reporters, as well as business enthusiasts.

New Product Developments Pave Way for Intense Competition

Global industrial battery chargers market will remain highly competitive in nature. Key players are focusing on research and development in order to develop new solutions according to specific requirements. For instance,

In November 2019, XL Lifts launched a series of industrial battery chargers for forklift battery charging. The newly launched battery chargers are weather resistant.

In October 2018, Douglas Battery, a brand of ENERSYS, introduced a new battery charger; Raptor™ Rapid charger. This battery has high frequency and IS fully automatic, which will eliminate the need for battery replacement.

Report benefits & key questions answered

Post covid consumer spending on Industrial Battery Chargers: the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies.

the report also highlights the change in the buying behavior of consumers and shifts in purchasing power, post covid-19. This information will assist the businesses to plan their production and marketing strategies. Industrial Battery Chargers demand outlook: the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Industrial Battery Chargers. As per the study, the demand for Industrial Battery Chargers will grow through 2030.

the market intelligence study reports highlights the factor propelling the demand for Industrial Battery Chargers. As per the study, the demand for Industrial Battery Chargers will grow through 2030. Industrial Battery Chargers historical volume analysis: Fact.MR survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2030.

survey report provides insights into the sales registered over the last forecast year 2016 to 2020 and create estimates regarding the sales performance for 2020-2030. Industrial Battery Chargers consumption by demographics: the report provides consumption by demographics analysis to assist the market players in designing their expansion strategies on the basis of consumption pattern of the customers.

Industrial Battery Chargers Market Segmentations:

By Technology : Ferroresonant Chargers High Frequency Chargers Sanitizer Hybrid Chargers SCR Chargers

By Battery Rated Voltage : Up to 24V 48V 60V 110 V Above 110V

By Output Charging Current : 15A-50A 51A-150A 151A-250A 251A-500A Above 500A

By Power Rating : Up to 5kW 5KW-15KW 10KW-15KW Above 15KW

By Battery Type : Lithium Battery NiCd Battery Plante Battery Sealed Lead Acid (SLA) Battery

By Configuration : Dual FCBC FC & BC FC % FCBC FCBC

By End-Use : Energy & Power Infrastructure IT & Data Centre Manufacturing Marine Mining Oil & Gas Railways Telecommunications

By Region : North America Latin America Western Europe Eastern Europe APEJ MEA Oceania Japan



