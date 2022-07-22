Addiction Treatment Market: Asia Pacific is Anticipated to Expand the Fastest, at a Robust CAGR of 7.9% by 2031 End

According to Fact MR’s recent market research, sales of Addiction Treatment to swell at propelled CAGR through 2031, as investment towards expansion of healthcare infrastructure continues rising. The goal of the survey is uncover growth opportunities, key trends, growth drivers, and challenges. It also provides recommendations to assist businesses in preparing for unforeseen challenges.

Focus on improving overall patient care will remain a chief growth driver. Besides this, Addiction Treatment market will continue gaining from increasing willingness among patients and families to spend on advanced healthcare.

Healthcare organizations around the world are deploying digital tools to accommodating changing consumer preferences. They are pressing on solving the long-standing challenge pertaining to care model innovation.

Considering this, the focus on making healthcare affordable and more transparent will increase. Adoption of care model innovation in healthcare will have a profound impact on the Addiction Treatment market.

The market study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Addiction Treatment market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The report provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Addiction Treatment Market across various industries and regions.

key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Addiction Treatment Market.



Global Addiction Treatment: Market Segmentation Fact.MR has studied the global addiction treatment market with detailed segmentation on the basis of treatment type, drug type, treatment centers, distribution channel, and key regions. Treatment Type Alcohol Addiction Treatment

Tobacco/Nicotine Addiction Treatment

Opioid Addiction Treatment

Other Substances Addiction Treatment Drug Type Bupropion

Varenicline

Acamprosate

Disulfiram

Naltrexone

Methadone

Buprenorphine

Nicotine Replacement Products

Others Treatment Centers Outpatient Treatment Centers

Residential Treatment Centers

Inpatient Treatment Centers Distribution Channel Hospital Pharmacy

Medical Stores

Others Key Regions North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The global addiction treatment market consists of the following players: Alkermes, Purdue Pharma, Recket Benckiser (Indivior), Orexo AB and Teva Pharmaceuticals. These companies are involved in the production of de-addiction drugs and other formulae to assist patients in reducing their dependence on substances. For example, Alkermes manufactures VIVITROL, which is used for treating alcohol dependence among patients. This drug is typically designed for outpatient settings where patients are able to abstain from alcohol consumption without the need for constant supervision. Another market player, Allergan plc, manufactures Campral which contains Acamprosate and helps in alcohol de-addiction. It works by restoring the natural balance of chemicals in the brain. Key Takeaways of Global Addiction Treatment Market Study: The tobacco/nicotine treatment market segment is projected to be the most lucrative during the forecast period, capturing more than half of the global addiction treatment market. Availability of over the counter nicotine replacement products such as Varenicline to treat tobacco and nicotine addiction are anticipated to drive growth.

The nicotine replacement therapy products segment is poised to capture more than one-third of the global addiction treatment market. Availability of over the counter nicotine gum, transdermal patches, lozenges, nasal and oral sprays, inhalers and sublingual tablets are anticipated to drive the segment.

By treatment centers, the outpatient treatment segment is poised to capture around three-fifths of the global addiction treatment market, expanding 1.5x during the forecast period. Low cost compared to residential treatment and greater flexibility for people unable to take prolonged leaves from their daily obligations are projected to boost the segment.

By distribution channel, the hospitals segment is anticipated to be the most attractive, capturing more than half of the global addiction treatment market. This is attributed to reliability on hospital pharmacies by patients. Also, there is adequate supply of medicines in a hospital pharmacy.

North America is poised to capture more than two-fifths of the global addiction treatment market. This is attributed to rising adoption of addiction treatment, especially for tobacco addiction, as well as a robust healthcare infrastructure. Asia-Pacific shall grow the fastest, at a CAGR of 6.9%, due to increased government initiatives to curb drug abuse and smoking. For example, the Municipal government in Xi’an, China, allocated a massive proportion of its budget to construct smoke-free cities in 2016.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic, the global addiction treatment market shall experience an upsurge, attributed to increasing number of cigarette smokers and drug consumers experiencing complications who have contracted the disease. To address this issue, the American Society of Addiction Medicine (ASAM) has established a panel of leading experts in the field of addiction treatment to produce comprehensive resources tailored to address addiction problems.

Leading addiction treatment drug manufacturing companies are also accelerating their efforts to combat the COVID-19 disease. Alkermes, for example, is engaged in identifying new drug administrators which also include retail pharmacies and clinics. It is collaborating with various healthcare providers and other players to address potential challenges arising for patients undergoing treatment. The support mechanism involves improving access to treatment drugs. Moreover, it has also updated its VIVITROL and ARISTADA websites with information on providers and injection sites. “The global addiction treatment market has immense scope for expansion, driven primarily by increasing efforts to mitigate incidences of tobacco and nicotine consumption. Key manufacturers are investing in the production of deaddiction drugs in order to expand their market presence,” concludes a Fact.MR analyst.

Addiction Treatment Category and segment level analysis: The report provides a detailed analysis of the factors influencing sales growth across key segments. It highlights key growth drivers and provides useful information for identifying sales prospects at the regional and local level.

Addiction Treatment Historical volume analysis: The report provides a comparison of Addiction Treatment's historical sales and projected sales performance for 2021-2031.

Addiction Treatment Manufacturing trend analysis: The report offers a detailed analysis of manufacturing trends in the Addiction Treatment market. It carefully gauges the impact of changing healthcare needs of key demographics globally

Addiction Treatment Consumption by demographics: The report investigates consumer behavior affecting Addiction Treatment demand outlook for the assessment period. Effect of their keenness for digital trends on Addiction Treatment market is carefully analyzed

Post COVID consumer spending on Addiction Treatment: Healthcare industry has been largely influenced by COVID-19 pandemic. The Market survey analyzed consumer spending post COVID-19. It assesses how current trends that will influence expenditure on healthcare services, thus affecting Addiction Treatment market growth.

The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

