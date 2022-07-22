Glass Substrates to Emerge as a Lucrative Pocket in the Fused Silica Grains Market by 2031 End

The impact of the COVID-19 outbreak has compelled several manufacturers and industries to rethink their operations to gradually recover from the losses incurred for years to come. The organic chemicals industry suffered a huge setback due to halted production and a limited supply of raw materials.

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of Fused Silica Grains market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply.

The Fused Silica Grains market is estimated at USD 2,034 Million in 2022 and is forecast to reach USD 3,474 Million by 2032, growing with a CAGR of 5.5% from 2022-2032.

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2021A USD 1,936 Million Market value estimated in 2022E USD 2,034 Million Market value forecast in 2032F USD 3,474 Million Global Growth Rate (2022-2032) CAGR 5.5%

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of Fused Silica Grains. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of Fused Silica Grains Market across various industries and regions.

Key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of Fused Silica Grains Market.

A comprehensive estimate on Fused Silica Grains market has been provided through an optimistic scenario as well as a conservative scenario, taking into account the sales of Fused Silica Grains during the forecast period. Price point comparison by region with global average price is also considered in the study.

Key Segments

By Form : Grains Flours

By Application : Investment Casting Refractories Semiconductor Glass Substrates Others

By End-Use Industries : Foundry Electronics & Semiconductor Solar Industries Photonics

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia & Oceania Middle East & Africa



Key Takeaways of Global Fused Silica Grains Market Study:

Europe has remained the dominant region in terms of consumption of Fused Silica Grains powder, accounting for over one third of market share by 2020 end. An increase in demand for advanced telecommunication networks such as 5G, 4G and 3G is a driving force behind the surging popularity of Fused Silica Grains powder.

East Asia is the fastest growing market for Fused Silica Grains since the last decade. This region has been identified as a growth epicenter for electronics and foundry industries, accounting for the bulk of Fused Silica Grains demand. However, year on year increment in 2020 will drop drastically due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, as production cycles have been impacted.

The global Fused Silica Grains market reflects strong growth, registering an absolute value opportunity of around US$ 410 Mn by 2029 end

Largest value opportunity was registered by the glass substrates application, whose demand is anticipated to grow 1.8X the current demand, as Fused Silica Grains glass is the dominating material in fiber optics, particularly for optical fiber communications and i-e telecom fibers

Foundries accounted for the second largest market share amongst all end use industries. However, by 2030 end, it is anticipated to lose 175 BPS

“Fused Silica Grains has been traditionally used as a refractory mineral and glass substrate in the semiconductors & electronics industry. However, in recent years, newer and novel applications of Fused Silica Grains in specialized devices such as the advanced virgo interferometer has gained immense popularity,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Competition Landscape

NOVORAY, Imerys Refractory Minerals, Corning , Vesuvius, Dupré Minerals Limited, Huang He Minerals Co., HeNan JunSheng Refractories Limited, PROVENCALE S.A., Quarzwerke GmbH are some of the major players in the Fused Silica Grains market.

Market players involved in the production of silicon can be seen carrying out production capacity expansion to gain market share and hence competitive advantage.

Market players involved in the production of silicon can be seen carrying out production capacity expansion to gain market share and hence competitive advantage.

More Valuable Insights on Fused Silica Grains Market

The study reveals growth projections on the basis of various criteria.

