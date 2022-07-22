Recyclability of Black Plastic is Expected to Drive Growth of Plastic Trays Market – Fact.MR Study

The market study done by Fact.MR gives exclusive information about how the market will grow. The study identifies crucial trends that are determining the growth of PVC Plastic Tray market. This newly published report sheds light on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players as well as emerging players associated with the production and supply. The latest report by Fact.MR provides detailed Market Analysis of PVC Plastic Tray

The report offers actionable and valuable market insights of PVC Plastic Tray. The latest report by Fact.MR provides details on the present scenario of the market across various regions along with the historic data and forecast of the market. The report also includes information on the sales and demand of PVC Plastic Tray Market across various industries and regions.

This newly published and insightful report sheds light on Market Insights of PVC Plastic Tray, key dynamics, their impact on the overall value chain from suppliers to end-users and Growth of PVC Plastic Tray Market.

The plastic tray market is projected to expand at a very slow phase with the global sales of plastic tray surpassing US$ 7,000 million by the end of 2018, according to the latest report by Fact.MR. Introduction of eco-friendly alternatives to the plastic trays such as fiber-based trays, bagasse or sugarcane trays, paper trays, and plant-based plastics are emerging as a threat in the growth of the plastic tray market. However, manufacturers in the plastic tray market are focusing on developing reusable and recyclable plastic trays.

Moreover, the rise in human health concerns due to use of plastic is also leading to the development of new products, for instance, companies have started offering BPA-free plastic products, including plastic trays, bottles, containers, and other products. Companies are also investing in the research and development of plastic trays that are safe to use across industries including food and beverages, personal care, pharmaceuticals, and consumer electronics.

Global Plastic Trays Market by Category

By Material Type : PVC Polypropylene Polyethylene Terephthalate Polystyrene

By Form : Flexible Plastic Trays Semi-Flexible Plastic Trays

By End-Use : Food & Beverages Industry Industrial Goods Industry Electronics Industry Pharmaceuticals Industry Retail Industry Cosmetics and Personal Care Industry

By Region : North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania MEA



Competitive Landscape: Top Companies in Plastic Trays Market

The global plastic trays market is highly fragmented and competitive owing to the existence of many domestic and regional players. Various marketing strategies are adopted by key players such as mergers and acquisitions, expansions, collaborations and partnerships.

Also, new product development as a strategic approach is adopted by the leading companies to upscale their market presence among consumers. These strategies have resulted in the incorporation of advanced plastic trays products.

Fact.MR has provided detailed information about price points of top manufacturers of plastic trays positioned across regions, sales growth, production capacity, and speculative technological expansion in the recently published report. For instance:

Huhtamaki in 2019 , introduced fibre-based ready meal trays, which can be recycled and is certified for home composting as well. It uses fibre as base material for production, sourced from a Swedish forest company Sodra.

, introduced fibre-based ready meal trays, which can be recycled and is certified for home composting as well. It uses fibre as base material for production, sourced from a Swedish forest company Sodra. Berry Global Group Inc. acquired RPC Group Plc in the year 2019. This enhanced size of Berry Global, adding more than 150 factories and 23,000 employees to the company, thus, making it a true global packaging manufacturer.

