Tinplate Market Size, share, Competitive Analysis, Regional Study and Growing Factor 2022

Tinplate Market: Prominent market stakeholders

Key market stakeholders in the global tinplate market are Tata Tinplate GPT Steel Industries Ltd., ArcelorMittal, Nippon Steel Corporation, United States Steel, JFE Steel Corporation, thyssenkrupp Steel, TCC Group companies, POSCO, Ton Yi Industrial Corp., Massilly Holding SAS, Berlin Metals, Toyo Kohan Co., Ltd., Titan Steel, Baosteel Co. Ltd., Tianjin Jiyu Steel Co., Ltd., and Sino East Steel Enterprise Co., Ltd., amongst others.

Tinplate Market: Segmentation

The global tinplate market is segmented on the basis of product type, thickness, grade, application and region.

Based on product type, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

Single Reduced

Double Reduced

Based on thickness, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

>0.20 mm

20 mm-0.30 mm

30 mm – 0.40 mm

<0.40 mm

Based on grade, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

Prime Grade

Secondary Grade

Others

Based on end-use application, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

Packaging Food & Beverage Packaging Non-Food Packaging Paints Aerosols Battery Jackets Chemicals Others



Food & beverage packaging application accounts for more than 45% of the global tinplate market. Battery jackets application in non-food application will remain as one of the emerging hotspots for global tinplate market in the long-term forecast.

Based on region, the global tinplate market is segmented as:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

MEA

