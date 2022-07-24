Sun-Care Powder Market Is Projected To Grow At A Cagr Of Around 8.5% In Next Ten Years

CITY, Country, 2022-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the latest study on sun-care powder done by Fact.MR, it projects significant rise in demand for the product owing to its ability to protect skin from cancer causing UVB radiations. Additionally, portability is also being considered as major driver propelling the product’s growth and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 8.5% in next ten years. Transition from chemical based sunscreen to mineral based sunscreen powder has been noted as a recent trend in the skin care industry. This can be mainly attributed to the side effects of various chemicals involved in making traditional sunscreen creams.

Key Segments

By Ingredients Zinc Oxide Titanium Oxide Iron Oxides

By Skin Type Normal Dry Oily

By Region North America Latin America Europe East Asia South Asia Oceania Middle East & Africa



Who are the Key Manufacturers and Suppliers of Sun-Care Powder?

Some of the prominent players in this industry are

ILIA

Colorescience

Brushonblock

Supergoop

Avene

Peter ThomasRoth

Tarte

ISDIN

Jane Iredale

DERMA-E.

